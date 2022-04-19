The South Street 89th Annual Easter Promenade

April 19, 2022 by HughE Dillon

An Easter tradition returned to South Philadelphia for the first time since the start of the pandemic Sunday April 17, 2022, drawing hundreds of people excited to enjoy the festivities. The South Street Headhouse District (SSHD) returned with its 89th Annual Easter Promenade! Hundreds dressed up in their Sunday best, took photos with the Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail and grabbed delicious bites at some of South Street’s iconic restaurants.

The Easter Promenade, known for the extravagant Easter costumes, was led by Henri David, the fantastical Master of Ceremonies, also known for his exuberance and particular skill in throwing the most magnificent parties. The promenade hosted contests for people of all ages who wanted to dress up for the occasion. All contestants received an Easter bag with delicious goodies thanks to Frankford Candy. Nearly 200 infants, children, families and pets entered the contest for categories such as Best Dressed Family, Best Dressed Pet, Best Bonnet, and Best South Street Razzle Dazzle.

The Promenade ended at the new Headhouse Plaza (2nd and Lombard Streets) for the contest judging. The contestants of the Easter Promenade’s best dressed contest were judged by South Street business owners and friends such as Shannon Maldonado, Owner of Yowie on S. 4th Street, a SSHD business, Monica Monique, Owner of Oxymoron Fashion House on S. 4th Street, a SSHD business, Mark Squilla, Councilman of City Council’s First District, P.A. House Representative Mary Isaacson, and Jillian Pirtle, a Vocalist, Actress, and TV Personality.

Best Dressed Girl (Ages 6-10) – Lake Bryant-Pressley

Best Easter Bonnet – Terry Gsell and Luis Martinez

Winners received gift cards to Ham + Bone, Head House Books, Moon + Arrow, NEWSBOY Hats, Philly AIDS Thrift, Queen & Rook, Scoop DeVille, Spread Bagelry / Cozette Pizza, & YOWIE. Check out more photos Metro Philly, Phila Tribune and PCC IG Reels (it’s become a thing) Have a great day!!

