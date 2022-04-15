What Philly Wore Week of April 10th

April 15, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Hello readers, this past week I started a new series on Instagram “What Philly Wore” , which has turned out to be fairly popular. I was thinking on Fridays or Saturday I will post some of my favorite shots of What Philly Wore on ChitChat. I love the photo above. I stopped by the newly opened Van Leeuwen Ice Cream spot near Rittenhouse Square. Fox 29’s Good Day Alex Holley was “celebrating” her birthday with a namesake ice cream flavor, lavender birthday cake, probably not the official name but what I was tasting. It was delicious. The photo above are people waiting to come inside, with Sofia Pignitor, Cashman & Associates looking on (left).

How wonderful: One of the first photos I shot was this person walking down the street with angel wings on. If that wasn’t a sign of success, I don’t know what is…

If you write me like this young man, I will send you your photo….

A neatly and stylishly dressed man can be described as dapper.

Shoe Power with orange accent hair

These two didn’t know each other before I took this photo, but they do have similar taste. (WDAS Women of Excellence)

The filming of a commercial in Rittenhouse Square. Not sure if it was part of the big production filmed in No Libs and Old City earlier this week, but thanks to my readers for tipping me off.

At the Young Friends Soiree at Barnes Foundation Thursday 4/14/22: Trell and Jus Rome

Never too much to wear something that makes others go wow. I wish I wasn’t running so late to dinner to meet Brandon Szeker at Mixto (hadn’t been there in a decade, still as delicious as ever), cause we all want to know where was she going dressed like this on a Tuesday night. She had just paid for parking.

What are you doing for dinner this weekend, how about Louie Louie

Two shereos who save lives through their work: Sheryl Lee Ralph, actress, activist and part time Philly resident who’s been married to Sen. Vincent Hughes for nearly 20 years (2005) and Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID19 Consortium both were honored at the WDAS Women of Excellence luncheon.

Tulip Season

Thank You: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society planted 70,000 bulbs in Philadelphia’s iconic Logan Square this past fall season which are now reaching their peak bloom. They will wrap this iconic Philadelphia location in a beautiful array of rainbow colors, welcoming the spring season. These blooms are now at their peak and are expected to retain their beauty (depending on weather) through April 22, 2022.

