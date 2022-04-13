Scene: Art Unleashed Cocktail Reception

April 13, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The University of the Arts held a reception to showcase the Art Unleashed 2022 at the Art Alliance on Rittenhouse Square last month. Thanks to the UArts students, alumni, staff and faculty whose work was showcased as part of the four day sale. The artwork sold from this sale directly benefited the presenting artist and will further enhance the student experience at the University of the Arts.

Founded by artists in 1915 and located in the former Wetherill Mansion on Rittenhouse Square, the Philadelphia Art Alliance is considered one of the first multidisciplinary art spaces in the U.S. Its remarkable legacy includes presenting the work of visionary writers, composers, dancers, musicians, sculptors and architects from Igor Stravinksy to Gertrude Stein to Diego Rivera, among many other luminaries.

UArts is a private university located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is a small institution with an enrollment of 1,662 undergraduate students

