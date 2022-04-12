WDAS Women of Excellence and Eye Popping Fashion

April 12, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Hello my friends. I am slowly catching up, and you will see your photo/event soon. Life is great. I’m having a good time looking for my balance. Check out this fun event I covered over the weekend.

A sold out, fashionable, excited to be together once again group of women came out for the The 6th annual WDAS-FM Women of Excellence Luncheon, Saturday April 9th at Live! Hotel & Casino (900 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia).

There was shopping, and networking. Mingling and catching up. The ladies brought the fashion, and it was beautiful!!

These two got a kick out of twining, they didnt know each other but loved one anothers taste.

Award-winning actress, singer, author, and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph received the inaugural “WDAS-FM 2022 Women of Excellence Legend Award.” Ms. Ralph is married to Sen. Vincent Hughes, 7th Senatorial District in Pennsylvania and splits her time between Philadelphia and LA, where she is currently starring in the hit TV series Abbott Elementary. Her speech to the audience touched on many issues, stressing that women do not have to settle with what society tells them to accept. Strive for your excellence!! Also “you are in control of your health”, now more than ever the doctors aren’t as concerned. You can eat healthy, you don’t have to accept diabetes as a way of life. Exercise, etc. Live longer. She also said bad things happen, life is sometimes troubled, things don’t always go your way, but it’s how you react to it. She just continues to be positive and doesn’t react to negative situation – I hear you girl, she’s speaking to me too. I’m so happy for my friend, and her huge success. So glad to have gotten to know her over the past decade.

2022 Trailblazing Woman of Excellence recipient, the phenomenal Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of REAL Concierge Medicine and The Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium. Dr. Stanford spoke about health inequities, and how she took things into her own hands to correct the imbalance. She was qualified as she had a proven record of providing medical care through her career. There are no shortcuts, and it gave her the foundation to which she was able to use it to save lives. She thanked her team, many who worked without pay as they worked feverishly to get people tested, then vaccinated. –

A true shero in every sense of the word!!

Tracy Davidson, Anchor, NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10 Philadelphia with a viewer

Other honorees included:

Bumi Fernandez West, Chief Executive Officer of The Odunde Festival

Tracy Davidson, Anchor, NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10 Philadelphia

Anita T. Conner, Managing Partner, Anita T. Conner & Associates

Tiffany Tavarez, Senior Vice President of Technology Diverse Segments, Representation & Inclusion (TDSRI) and Technology DE&I Council & Director of Communications, Wells Fargo

Catherine Hicks, President of the Philadelphia NAACP and Publisher of the Sunday Sun Newspaper



Thank you WDAS for honoring these trailblazing women!!

