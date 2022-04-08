Legacy Gala – Celebrating Maestro Scaglione’s 25th Anniversary

April 8, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym, Maestro Louis Scaglione , City Representative Sheila Hess and Councilmember David Oh, who presented citations to Maestro Scaglione on the occassion of his 25 years of leading the PYO

For more than 80 years, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute has been home to Philadelphia’s most esteemed musical training for young musicians. Continuing the Institute’s legacy of great leadership, Maestro Louis Scaglione has dedicated 25 years of service to expand PYO Music Institute’s programs and reach hundreds of students each year.

The Legacy Gala is a black-tie evening with 250 people celebrating the 25 th

Anniversary of Maestro Louis Scaglione with an art show and sale by Studio

Incamminati in the Union League’s Library Lounge and Lincoln Memorial, in the

ballroom for ceremonial presentations, 110 outstanding student musicians

playing with Concertmaster David Kim, fabulous food and dancing to the Eddie

Bruce Orchestra. Special Guests include City Representative Sheila Hess, City

Council members David Oh and Helen Gym and city and cultural arts leaders.

The evening started out with a Reception and Art Show and Sale by Studio Incamminati. The art created during the reception was then auction off with the proceeds split between the art studio and PYO.

Studio Incamminati is a nonprofit art school for Contemporary Realist Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was founded by the world renowned portrait painter Nelson Shanks in 2002

Leo Levinson, Lynn Levinson, Eric and Marylee Matzrin with Trang and Wayne Schuh

Ed and Kim Kocur

Anne Callahan (Always bringing the fashion) and Charles Croce with guest

John Lloyd and Christie Branigan

Karen Corbin, Chief Operating Officer at The Philly POPS and Joshua Thomas, Vice President of External Affairs at The Philly POPS

Porsche Hill and Banjani Hill

Sharla Feldscher and granddaughter Ryan

Maestro Louis Scaglione, Leona Shanks, Studio Incamminati in Philadelphia and son Alexander, a talented artist in his own right.

Mark Nicoletti, Mark Gisi and Christine Taylor

Ehren L. Valmé and Helen Wang

Frank Giordano, President and CEO of Philly Pops, Dotti Giordano, Violinist David Kim was named concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Matías Tarnopolsky, President and CEO · The Philadelphia Orchestra & The Kimmel Center, Inc.

