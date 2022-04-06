Arthaus : Sip. Shop. Savor. Boyd’s Pop Up Spring Fashion Show
Carl Dranoff, CEO of Dranoff Properties, in one of the sample units at Arthaus, a luxury condo building in Center City is located along the famed Avenue of the Arts directly across the street from the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.
Arthaus and Boyd‘s partnered together to accessorize the home with clothing and compliments to complete the look of a lived in home. A reception was held to showcase the newly finished units, accessories and the nearly finished luxurious residential apartment building.
Designed by internationally acclaimed architect A. Eugene Kohn , the residential building contains 108 condominiums in the 47-story, 524-foot-high tower and will be the tallest building on Broad Street.
After harvesting your crops you can prepare them for dinner.
Arthaus is a beautiful addition to the residential scene in Philadelphia, and the capstone of the Avenue of the Arts.