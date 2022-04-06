Arthaus : Sip. Shop. Savor. Boyd’s Pop Up Spring Fashion Show

April 6, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The Dranoff’s Carl, Julia and Roberta

Carl Dranoff, CEO of Dranoff Properties, in one of the sample units at Arthaus, a luxury condo building in Center City is located along the famed Avenue of the Arts directly across the street from the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Arthaus and Boyd‘s partnered together to accessorize the home with clothing and compliments to complete the look of a lived in home. A reception was held to showcase the newly finished units, accessories and the nearly finished luxurious residential apartment building.

The Arthaus building Model is located in one of the finished units

Designed by internationally acclaimed architect A. Eugene Kohn , the residential building contains 108 condominiums in the 47-story, 524-foot-high tower and will be the tallest building on Broad Street.

Nick Pytel and Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director of the Avenue of the Arts

Josh Moore and Tom DeStefano

Missy Dietz and Steffani Bronstein of Boyds

Cindy Floyd, Paul Floyd, Janna Wolf and Bill Yang

Joseph Prim, Jeanne Prim and Dianne Semingson, Board President for the Avenue of the Arts

Michael Toub and Kristyn Aldrich

I saw this area at night, so a photo didn’t do it justice. What a beautiful outdoor space.

The Italian Mosaic behind the front desk was shipped over from Italy. It is gorgeous.

After harvesting your crops you can prepare them for dinner.

Arthaus is a beautiful addition to the residential scene in Philadelphia, and the capstone of the Avenue of the Arts.

