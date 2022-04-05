Philly To Do: Bruce Montgomery Foundation for the Arts This Saturday 4/9/22
Bruce Montgomery always gave one final instruction to his students
and colleagues right before every production he directed: “Don’t be afraid to be magnificent!” As the
iconic Director of Undergraduate Performing Arts at the University of Pennsylvania for 50 years, he
mentored thousands of students and created singular opportunities for them to explore their talents, to
hone their artistic skills and ultimately, to choose how to incorporate music into their lives. Many of
them have gone on to huge careers in music, theater, and film.
Montgomery died in 2008, but his spirit lives on through the Bruce Montgomery Foundation for the Arts
(BMFA) and the theater renamed for him at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Penn that
same year. His influence still gives aspiring young performers the boost that can make all the difference
in their early careers.
The Bruce Montgomery Foundation for the Arts provides financial support, through Springboard
Grants, to talented individuals and student organizations of high school through college age, pursuing
excellence in the performing arts. The Foundation has given $2,500 Springboard Grants to 30
recipients since its start. Grant winners have included instrumentalists and vocalists of all genres,
composers, and schools and educational groups committed to advancing the arts.
THIS Saturday, April 9th the 2022 Springboard Grant winners will be named and celebrated at the
Foundation’s annual fund-raising Winners Showcase event – returning live and in person after the
pandemic’s interruption. The evening’s entertainment also features a line-up of three Broadway stars
and Springboard Grant alumni whose careers are now taking flight. Hosted by New York Producer
Stephen DeAngelis, the evening’s musical selections will feature songs from Broadway favorites like
Wicked, The Lion King, Cabaret, Waitress, The Cher Show, The Wiz, and more, accompanied by Asher
Denberg, Musical Director.
Reservations can be made to attend the 10 th Anniversary Celebration and the 2022 Springboard Grant
Winners Showcase at
https://www.brucemontgomery.org/event/2022-springboards-grant-awards-reception/
for $125.00 each, or $75.00 each for Young Friends (30 and under).
The event begins at 6:00 pm on Saturday, April 9 th , at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, with dinner
provided by 12 th Street Catering. Generous sponsors of the evening include: 2300 Arena, 12 th Street
Catering, and Susan Beard Design.