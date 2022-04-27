Positano Coast in Old City, Philadelphia Reveal

April 27, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Photo: Adriano Martino

Aldo Lamberti and family are proud to introduce and unveil the new Positano Coast in Old City, Philadelphia. The award-winning Italian and seafood restaurant, bar, lounge, event space and outdoor dining destination has been renovated inside from top to bottom.

I had a chance to go the other day, which was not a twist your arm kinda thing as it is one of my favorite restaurants, and the Lamberti family is like family. They make everyone feel that way. I love all their places, but the new space, the new menu wow so good. It’s like a new restaurant opening. I had never had the veal chop, it was delicious. Yes I ate this whole thing. Yes I know, I am mostly plant based, but as my friends will testify not out, usually. There were good vegetarian options as well but when I saw someone nearby order this beauty, it was all over.

Danielle Avarez, Sip on What and Toi Storr, Toi Time

Congrats to Danielle who recently got engaged. She met her beau at one of these Kory Aversa media/influencer events I’ve been told.

Nothing says spring like Lilly and a nice yellow sweater.

Chelsea Logan and Penny Gsell, Penny in Philly

I thought I’d have fun tonight while covering this event. I asked guests “Do you sleep with your phone?” I am guilty. I know, radiation. No good reason except I’m too lazy to put it on the end table, plus I wake up and I am always curious of the time. Not much else. I also go to sleep with my ear pods in either listening to the news, Luther Vandross, or some scary podcast. Yes I have interesting dreams. Chelsea tells me she does not sleep with her phone in HER BED EVER!!! She stressed!! Penny sleeps with it right her head, in bed, to my relief. I see Penny and I have other things in common too. Love that Veal girl.

GNOCCHI 24

potato dumplings, cream of zucchini, lemon zest was Chelsea’s dish. A new menu item.

George Bank ,Laura Swartz, Kelly Meerbott and Ernest Owens

George, and Laura both sleep with their phones. Leadership and Team Development Coach Kelly doesn’t, and she probably recommends that to her clients I imagine. Congratulations to Ernest Owens who revealed his book cover “The Case for Cancel Culture” the other day, he says when he is asleep, the phone is in the other room. Now that is disconnecting.

Rachel Viggiano, @rach_ontheradio sleeps with her phone under her pillow. Mario LoVerde, @mano__loverde on the bedside, Dhruvi Shah @dhruvii__S under her pillow and Vybar Hiraesave @why_be_10 on the nightstand.

Davida Janae @vidafashionista is an under the pillow gal as her phone also acts as a baby monitor and she wants to know Cora is alright at all times.

Compatible: PHL Date Night Francesca Geonnotti with friend Anastasia Geomotti are definite no’s on sleeping with their phones.

Ray only lets Miguel sleep in the bed, but the phone is nearby to keep abreast of news on his Rebuild Philly projects. Happy Birthday Sunday to Alex Holley, who jetted off with friends to a tropical location for non-stop celebrations with the gals.

Josh Moore @josheatsphilly, Rebecca Neckritz @phillyfoodladies and Kaitlyn McLaughlin @phlmyplate

For more about the new menu and the history, visit https://www.positanocoast.net/. For reservations visit Open Table or call 215-238-0499.

