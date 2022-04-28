Roaring Back: Abington Health Foundation Gala

April 28, 2022 by HughE Dillon

On Saturday April 23, 2022 Abington Health Foundation roared back to celebrating their 100th Anniversary, which was scheduled to take place April 18, 2020 before the pandemic pause. The delay just made the night so much sweeter as nurses, doctors, staff and friends gathered to celebrate life on so many levels, as will be all celebrations moving forward. We, us collectively will never forget the horror we all endured, and for the many who were affected. Thank you Front Line Workers for your sacrifice.

Michael and Erica McKiernan, with Brad and Meghan Fryer

“Slick your hair and wear your buckle shoes… and all that jazz!” Guests had a fabulous time at the 1920’s style Spring Celebration last weekend. Proceeds benefit the Image Recovery Center at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center- Asplundh Cancer Pavilion

Judy McGruther, Mark Kerschner, Maureen and Corey Evans

Maryann Watson, Claudia Lyles, Lauren Farrell and Alyson Kaplan

I love how folks really got into the spirit.

Claudia and Greg Lyles

The June Fete Fair/Horse & Pony Show returns in 2022! We are so excited to be back and we need your help! This event relies on our dedicated volunteers – visit jefferson.edu/junefete for details on how you can join us!

A New Era for Neuroscience

When patient Melissa B. turned to the Neurosurgery Division at Jefferson Abington Hospital to have a spinal tumor removed she said, “At every step of the way, from the neurologist’s office to the Emergency Trauma Center to my operation and inpatient stay, I was treated with compassion and empathy. I always felt I had chosen the right place for my care.“

Lisa and Paul O’Moore

We are proud to share that the AHF Women’s Board has made a generous gift to the Durham Fund for Nurse Wellness at Jefferson Health – Abington. To join in and make a gift as we celebrate #JeffersonGivingDay, please visit www.Jefferson.edu/GivingDay.

Abington Health Foundation

Abington Health Foundation is a nonprofit Philanthropy Pillar Program that financially supports the efforts of Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health, Abington – Lansdale Hospital and its affiliates to benefit the health and well-being of our community. In 2015, Abington Health and Jefferson completed a merger that will bring exciting changes in urban/suburban access to health care. One thing will stay constant: All charitable gifts to Abington Health Foundation will still be directed to Abington Hospital, Abington – Lansdale Hospital and our affiliate locations throughout the community, just as our donors wish.

Part of Jefferson Health – Abington and the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, the Image Recovery Center brings the amenities of a luxury spa to patients interested in restoring their appearance before, during, and after the side effects of cancer treatment. Our staff is specially trained to provide professional, high-quality services, with careful consideration for patients who may have compromised immune systems stemming from cancer treatment.

Thanks to PCC Team Photographer Andre Flewellen for shooting this event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

