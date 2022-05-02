Pixs: Waibel Dental Spring Beauty & Wellness

May 2, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Last week I headed to Ambler to capture the Waibel Dental Spring Soiree, and spotted this clever saying on a T Shirt. Adorable. So clever. I love when I come across a something I never saw before…Anyway it was a beautiful spring night with the ladies who attended, chitchatting with Dr. Waibel, her staff of beauty partners who partook in the evening.

Dr. Lana Waibel opened her Ambler/Springhouse practice during Covid and it is thriving. Waibel Dental is transforming the way people feel about a visit to the dentist. Dr.Waibel says it’s not uncommon for her patients to tell her they actually look forward to coming to the office to see her and sit in her chair, surrounding by peaceful colors, exotic locations shown on her big screen TVs and expert care. Did I mention the aroma of essential oils wafting through out the office.

The Spring Beauty & Wellness event on 4/21 was invite only with influencers , clients and friends. Industry partners were invited as well and each one took over a room to share their knowledge:



-GW Salon – George Waldron Salon was there, with showing the latest hairstyle trends, and colors.

-Best of Philly Ani White was doing brows & makeup

-Juice Pod provided delicious juices for the guests.

-The Free Shop (clothing boutique, above)

-Remix Fitness with two locations Horsham and Plymouth meeting talked about the latest trends.

-Lily Lough with the latest in jeweler

and Event Style by Bash Kits









Lindsay Reed doing Essential Oils, showed me how to sent up aromatherapy in my house.

One Hope Wine had wine samples as well as explained how their charity wine benefits.

There was a delicious spread by Penna’s Market

Kathy Romano, WMMR and Christine Mandia, Honigman Group

“I’ve always wanted to be more than

just a dental practice,” Dr. Waibel says.

“Welcoming the Stranger is particularly

close to my heart. We also give to many

other nonprofits, participate in local business

events, and do what we can to give back

to the community.” according to an interview Dr. Waibel did with Suburban Life

Waibel Dental

545 N. Bethlehem Pike

Ambler, PA 19002

(267) 405-2727

WaibelDental.com

