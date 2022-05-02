Pixs: Waibel Dental Spring Beauty & Wellness
Last week I headed to Ambler to capture the Waibel Dental Spring Soiree, and spotted this clever saying on a T Shirt. Adorable. So clever. I love when I come across a something I never saw before…Anyway it was a beautiful spring night with the ladies who attended, chitchatting with Dr. Waibel, her staff of beauty partners who partook in the evening.
Dr. Lana Waibel opened her Ambler/Springhouse practice during Covid and it is thriving. Waibel Dental is transforming the way people feel about a visit to the dentist. Dr.Waibel says it’s not uncommon for her patients to tell her they actually look forward to coming to the office to see her and sit in her chair, surrounding by peaceful colors, exotic locations shown on her big screen TVs and expert care. Did I mention the aroma of essential oils wafting through out the office.
Lindsay Reed doing Essential Oils, showed me how to sent up aromatherapy in my house.
One Hope Wine had wine samples as well as explained how their charity wine benefits.
and Event Style by Bash Kits
There was a delicious spread by Penna’s Market
Kathy Romano, WMMR and Christine Mandia, Honigman Group
“I’ve always wanted to be more than
just a dental practice,” Dr. Waibel says.
“Welcoming the Stranger is particularly
close to my heart. We also give to many
other nonprofits, participate in local business
events, and do what we can to give back
to the community.” according to an interview Dr. Waibel did with Suburban Life
Waibel Dental
545 N. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(267) 405-2727
WaibelDental.com