Philadelphia Union Foundation hosts Legends of Soccer Event

May 3, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The Philadelphia Union Foundation hosted a fundraising gala in April, and raised over $250,000 to grow soccer programs in Chester schools and support additional programming at the first annual Legends of Soccer Benefit at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia. The event celebrated the impact of those that have gone above and beyond, both on and off the field, to make a substantial difference in Philadelphia.

PS You know I’m wayyy behind on getting events published on PCC, thanks for bearing with me.

Sébastien Le Toux, Brittany Wellner, Tori Leno and Dave Leno

Lauren Rei, Wooder Ice, Jay Berben and Farah Stacy, Visit Philly

Richard Leibovitch, Jay Sugarman, Carli Lloyd and Paul Howard

The honorees included two-time FIFA World Cup Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Carli Lloyd, as well as Mayor Jim Kenney, the Mayor of Philadelphia, and Fred Penny, President of Bimbo Bakeries USA. All three individuals have shown how soccer can be a driving force for good. The evening itself included VIP cocktail reception, an exquisite three-course dinner, live and silent auctions with stunning prizes, and other on-the-night surprises. Guests were joined by Philadelphia Union players like Alejandro Bedoya, Jack McGlynn, and Quinn Sullivan, as well as other notable influencers and community members.

Shelby Barnes and Jack Elliott (or as I like to call my new Instagram follower, thanks)

Kate Marlys, Philly Pr Girl and Sheila Hess, City Rep

Jenn Ely and Brandan Craig

The event also saw fundraising for the Philadelphia Union Foundation’s community initiatives which include developing and maintaining Chester High School’s soccer program, mini-pitch build projects across the city, and continuing to provide under-served communities with access to soccer and related youth programming.

Rick Hall and Jennifer Lewis Hall

Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union Head Coach

“The Philadelphia Union Foundation is building safe spaces to play soccer in Philadelphia, strengthening youth programming, using soccer as a magnet to unite diverse communities and growing the beautiful game in Chester, Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley,” said Paul Howard, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Union Foundation. “This event is a catalyst for us to showcase how soccer is making a difference in our great city and give us a chance to highlight those individuals who are leading the charge, along with an evening of outstanding entertainment.” (source)

Kyle and Alyse Carberry

Cindy Webster and Lisa Ertz

