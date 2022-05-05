Pixs: Stratus Lounge Spring Awakening and Refresh

May 5, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Everything’s coming up roses, especially after two years of dormancy including the Stratus Spring Awakening Party which kicks off their outdoor season. Stratus Rooftop Lounge, the chic rooftop venue on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City at 5th and Chestnut, welcomed the warm weather with it’s annual “Spring Awakening” party on Friday April 19.

This go-around was dubbed The Ultimate Spring Party, rife with live music from Snacktime Philly (they’re everywere, at Condessa today and last night) and noted DJs spinning vinyl, effervescent cocktails and bubbly, elevated hors d’oeuvres, burlesque, roller skating dancers, and so on, on – and they were right on the money!! It was a party not to be missed. (I missed it though as I had a friends surprise bday party (Happy Birthday Angela Val), but thanks to team snapper Andre Flewellen he was on the scene and captured the happening!!

“Our annual spring kick off has always been the showstopping event of the year – and we’re thinking the long-awaited return will be bigger and better than ever before,” said Eric Johnson, General Manager of Stratus Rooftop Lounge. “The goal is for The Ultimate Spring to be the celebratory party we’ve all been looking for after the past two years. Plus, it marks a new, vibrant, and fun-filled spring and summer ahead at Stratus Rooftop Lounge!”

Michelle Shannon, Center City District and Bruce Shannon

Scensters Brandon Edelman (Bran Flakes) and Kirk Wilson

Jennifer Grayson, Samantha Schwartz, Aiden Hamilton, Maura Kranzel, and Jasmine Nguyen

Spencer Brennen, General Manager at Birchtree Catering, LLC and Laura Swartz, Philly Mag

Richard Simango and Lloyd Shoriwa

Beth and Ty Annick-Hyle with Danielle Paurmard-Grodek

Alex Holley, Fox29 – Good Day and The Feed and Miguel Martinez-Valle, NBC10 and Telemundo

Donielle Powell, Sadie Sadie Married Lady – Congrats >> Kylie Flett,and Chandra Robbins

James Zeleniak,, Punch Media PR, Max Barna, Managing Editor: @choppersmagazine and Chris Lorenc, PA

Greg Viola, Tashna Seaton-Smal and ,Tavone Stone

Jen Nagle,Laura Burkhardt, and Daniel Briones

The lavish soirée previews the newly launched seasonal cocktail menu courtesy of Lead Bartender Christopher Devern and includes elevated fare (think: oysters, caviar, sushi, etc.) from the talented culinary team at Stratus Rooftop Lounge. As for entertainment, local DJs – including the fan-favorite DJ Romain, DJ Vanya, and DJ Hollywood – will spin vinyl throughout the evening, and Philadelphia’s go-to seven-piece brass band Snacktime Philly is set to wow the crowd during 30-minute sets in between DJ acts.

