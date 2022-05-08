Beyond The Green; Inspiring the next generation of golfers

May 8, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Sunday The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, kicked off a three day golf tournament in Philadelphia.

On Sunday they held a career exploration event at the Comcast Technology Center called Beyond the Green, an efforts by PGA Works and its partners to advocate for jobs around golf for people of all backgrounds and skill levels with an interest in the game. Beyond the Green is a career exploration event held annually in conjunction with the PGA Championship. Students from historically underrepresented backgrounds who are interested in a career in the golf industry have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals and get a behind the scenes look at the operations of a Major Championship.

The morning started off with breakfast and networking before everyone headed to the auditorium for a day of seminars, where they learned about all aspects of the game, organization and future prospects participating in the business of golf, it’s more than just a game.

Playing off the vibe and atmosphere of the event, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh (r) told the crowd something it already knew, but is always worth repeating – “Golf is cool!”

Misha Sadekar, CEO & President of PGD Global, Play Golf Designs Inc and Rachel Melendez Mabee is the PGA WORKS Program Specialist

The next generation of golf pros and special leaders take a deep dive with entrepreneur Nisha Sadekar and NBC’s Will Lowery to explore the career opportunities surrounding the game of golf.

The pros also talked about the other job opportunities which were available not on the field. Marketing, business managers and attorneys are always needed in connection with the business, especially by those who know the game well.

Diamond Kuts entertained the crowd

Jim Dever – Market President – Bank of America was spotted in the crowd. BOA was one of the sponsors.

The next day the athletes hit the course:

The historic Union League of Philadelphia hosted the 2022 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC), May 2-4, donating two of its courses for the event – Union League Liberty Hill and The Union League Golf Club at Torresdale.

