Beyond The Green; Inspiring the next generation of golfers
Sunday The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, kicked off a three day golf tournament in Philadelphia.
On Sunday they held a career exploration event at the Comcast Technology Center called Beyond the Green, an efforts by PGA Works and its partners to advocate for jobs around golf for people of all backgrounds and skill levels with an interest in the game. Beyond the Green is a career exploration event held annually in conjunction with the PGA Championship. Students from historically underrepresented backgrounds who are interested in a career in the golf industry have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals and get a behind the scenes look at the operations of a Major Championship.
The morning started off with breakfast and networking before everyone headed to the auditorium for a day of seminars, where they learned about all aspects of the game, organization and future prospects participating in the business of golf, it’s more than just a game.
Playing off the vibe and atmosphere of the event, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh (r) told the crowd something it already knew, but is always worth repeating – “Golf is cool!”
The next day the athletes hit the course:
The historic Union League of Philadelphia hosted the 2022 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC), May 2-4, donating two of its courses for the event – Union League Liberty Hill and The Union League Golf Club at Torresdale.