University of the Arts Celebrates

May 10, 2022 by HughE Dillon

In 2018, UArts announced Uniquely UArts: The Campaign for Creative Capital to support four initiatives: enhancing the student experience, investing in faculty, re-envisioning campus and developing innovative programming. The goal was to raise $50 million.

Last month UArts President and CEO David Yager announced that the campaign far exceeded its goals and raised $67.2 million in a ceremony at UArts.

Nate Hamilton, who’s grandmother, gave “The single-largest donation to the campaign was $25 million from the estate of Dorrance “Dodo” Hill Hamilton, the late Campbell Soup heiress who served on the school’s board for decades, a number of them as board chair.” and Brian Effron, “I am honored to serve as the chair of this campaign,” said UArts Trustee and campaign Chair Brian Effron.”

Money from the just-completed campaign, dubbed “Uniquely UArts: The Campaign for Creative Capital,” will be spent and saved for a variety of efforts including the biggest chunk, about $24 million, will be kept in perpetuity in endowment.

About $17 million is being used for capital projects, like a new student center in the former Gershman Y building at Broad and Pine Streets, the Laurie Wagman Recording Studios, and “Living Steps,” a new gathering space for students.

Restricted funds totaling about $14 million are being used for programs and academic disciplines.

About $5 million is being set aside as discretionary funds — for expenditures like tuition relief, housing costs, food expenses, and art supplies.

$5.5 million will go toward scholarships.

One of the recent improvements in the Hamilton Hall was the creation of Uarts Living Steps. Check out how they were created HERE

