HAT: Lee Daniels, VF Tourism, Sausage, Benches

May 11, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Houston Meadows Wissahickon Valley Park

HughE Around Town – HAT: Hope you’re all well. I have been super busy, while trying to maintain balance in my life. For May, and going forward I have booked a lot of great events for clients, as well as booking my team mates Talya and Andre, and I have booked time off. Yes, book time off for yourself, and that means from always being on the go go go. I have saved 10 days where I am not shooting for clients, I might go to an event for fun, not shoot, or just do social because the desire to share is always there.

Before we dig in, a reader dropped me a bummer note. Seems Lee Daniels is not filming his new Netflik’s movie “Demon House” in Philly as I wrote and confirmed with GPFO. He’s going to Pittsburgh. What a bummer, he’s not bringing Glenn Close and Mo’Nique to town to film. I imagine it has to do with budget as it is less expensive to film in Pittsburgh if you just need a house that’s haunted and not the beautiful background of a 6th largest City. The film is based on a haunted house in Indiana, so Pennsylvania still wins as far as bringing some $$ in. (Source)

Mike Bowman, President & CEO of the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board and Bryan Buttler, Bryan Buttler Media Relations (wearing one of his hundreds of fashionable glasses)

Monday I headed to the Green Valley Country Club for the 6th annual Travel Rally Valley Forge Tourism which celebrates Montgomery County, Pennsylvania as a premiere tourism destination. Who knew but it is National Travel & Tourism Week this week. People are excited to return to touring, but with these gas prices, probably not too far. It’s going to be a big year for Philly and it’s environs as people venture outside again, and enjoy what our area has to offer.

Thank you sponsors.

During the event, Valley Forge Tourism announced the launch of their first ever Montco Jazz Fest, which will be incorporated in the organization’s second annual Arts Montco Week, September 16-25, 2022. The new festival will feature performances at iconic Montgomery County venues. Also announced was the Valley Forge engagement of THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION SHOW, performing at Washington Memorial Chapel from June 18-26, 2022. The highly-acclaimed, Italian Renaissance-style show has performed at other noted venues, such as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and Lincoln Center in New York.

It was also shared that the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour will return to Montgomery County in Fall 2022. The return of the prestigious golf tour, which includes 22 premiere locations around the country including Pebble Beach, aligns Montgomery County with other top golf destinations. Cole Smith, Executive Director of the APGA, was present to celebrate the announcement. – I’ll definitely be heading out to some of these events, especially Valley Forge Park. In the past few years I’ve gotten in touch with nature, and the park is beautiful. So much to do there I’ve discovered over the years. For more information on what’s happening in the Valley Forge area, visit valleyforge.org. Thanks for having me.

Last night I headed to the Italian Market to celebrate my friend Rene’s birthday. I met Rene Kobeitri years ago through Geno Vento, and what a treat Rene and his wife Belle are. Full of life, proud and a dreamer with a fulfilled a dream.

Rene and Belle

Moved to the states in 1982 from Cote d’Azur, France; opened a cute cafe at 1172 S 9th St and it’s been a friendly spot for the best hot chocolate, cannoli, cake and friendship every since. Everyone is a friend who walks through the door. It’s a must on your list of things to do.

Last year for Rene’s birthday, and celebration of becoming an USA citizen, Rene set out to build the longest Cheesesteak over 500 feet. This year it was more about celebrating with friends, throwing a big street party and sharing a 100 foot sausage sandwich.

Recently Rene, Tony Luke, Jr and a few friends have filmed scenes in the TV series Gravesend, a drama series starring William DeMeo, (c) Christina DeRosa, and Ken Lerner. A few of the castmates came down to celebrate.

Jermaine Jenkins and Geno Vento

Get a friend like Jermaine Jenkins who will spontaneously go with you to a crazy event which you didn’t describe well, except to say it’ll be different than what you’ve ever experienced. Who will drink Sangria from a bucket and eat a sausage sandwich made in the middle of the street by a bunch a strangers. Now that was a fun night. Happy Birthday Rene!! The Italian Festival is back this year May 21 & May 22

Last night there was hundreds of police riding through the City. I had a chance to catch up with them at Geno’s and ask what they were doing. It was the Police Unity Tour to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty. Also to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum. They were riding from NYC to NJ to Phila, Baltimore to DC. The west coast police had their bikes shipped, and they flew to NYC where they reunited with their bikes for the ride.

Bart Blatstein, Chair of Friends of Rittenhouse Sq and Laurie Olin, American Landscape Architect who designed the 8 foot long benches which fit 4 people. There is an arm rest in the middle of bench.

How cool is this. I spotted it last night across from Geno’s at Capitolo Playground. It was created by Made By London

Capitolo Playground is a Rebuild PHL project.

