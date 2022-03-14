Lee Daniels, Glenn Close, Andra Day Coming to Philly to Film; Bugsy Drake at Philly Home Show

March 14, 2022 by HughE Dillon

According to Variety…. Philadelphia born Lee Daniels will direct “Demon House,” based on the story of an Indiana family (Ammons) that has claimed to be a victim of demonic possession. Several Hollywood players, including MGM and Miramax, were vying for rights to the Oscar-nominated director’s upcoming project. Netflix’s $65 million price tag — a hefty sum covering the film’s production budget and buyouts — secured the sale, according to Deadline Hollywood, who broke the news of Netfliks purchase.

I had mentioned in December Lee Daniels would be filming Demon House in our area after attending a Phildanco event where Daniels was to be honored, but wasn’t able to make it. At that event Sharon Pinkenson announced he’d be back in our area to do this film. Thanks to the GPFO and all the work they do to secure these projects.

Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboy starring Caleb McLaughlin which filmed in Philly August 2019

Demon House reunites Daniels and Andra Day, who recently worked together on Hulu’s musical biographical drama “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Rounding out the cast includes Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Rob Morgan, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin (who filmed Concrete Cowboy in 2019) and “King Richard” breakout Aunjanue Ellis.

The Bagan family moved into the house after the Ammons and did a documentary on their experience. This was their promotional poster.

Here’s my scoop: Look for Demon House to begin filming in our area at the end of April and continue until June. It’ll be filmed in Philadelphia, Sun Studios and my sources tell me in New Jersey.

