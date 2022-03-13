St. Patrick’s Day Festivities at Rivers Casino

March 13, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Top of the Morning To Youse My Friend…. St. Patrick’s Day is this week and the celebrations are underway at River’s Casino Philadelphia. There’s plenty to do, see, and enjoy on the property to celebrate.

The Young Dubliners (sometimes shortened to the Young Dubs) will get you in the mood as they perform Wednesday March 16 at the Event Center. The Young Dubliners is an Irish rock band formed in Los Angeles. Purchase your tickets in advance starting at $25 and enjoy a bar and live entertainment!

AllMusic.com states, “Their live shows a jam-like appeal, similar to the vibes of Phish and the Dave Matthews Band.”

Stop by Jack’s Bar + Grill for special St. Patrick’s Day Specials all month long: Irish Nachos $10 Guinness Burger $11 Shepherd’s Pie Soup $6 Corned Beef Reuben $12 Draft Green Beer $4 Guinness Bottles $4

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness in the Sportsbook at Rivers Casino Philadelphia



The BetRivers Sportsbook will feature college basketball jersey drawings during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Guests who place wagers of $50 or more on college basketball will be entered into drawings to win old-school NCAA jerseys including James Harden’s Arizona State jersey.

On the screens you’ll find Flyers 7:00pm vs. Nashville, March Madness first round: 16 games .

Trae Young Oklahoma jersey drawing will occur.

Sportsbook Drink Specials Celebrating St Patrick’s Day All Month Long inlcude Draft Green Beer $5 and Guinness Bottles $4

Pick Up Your Free Swag at Jack’s Bar + Grill

Jack’s Free Swag include beads, hats, T-shirts, and Souvenir mugs

Sportsbook – James Harden Jersey Giveaway



On The Screens: Sixers 7:00pm vs. Dallas; Flyers 7:00pm @ Ottawa; March Madness first round: 16 games

the only photo I took, the others were provided

March 18th and every Friday and Saturday in March

Pot O’ Gold Celebration Promo 8PM + 10PM

Saturday March 19 – Evolution X, 8PM – 12AM, Jack’s Bar + Grill

Sportsbook – Jersey Giveaway Kevin Durant Texas

On The Screens: UFC Fight Night: prelims begin at 1:00pm; March Madness second round: 8 games

March 20, 2022 – Sportsbook – Jersey Giveaway Kawhi Leonard San Diego

On The Screens: Sixers 8:30pm vs. Toronto; Flyers 2:00pm vs. NY Islanders; March Madness second round: 8 games

Hope to see you there. St. Patrick’s Day Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Guests must be at least 21 years old to wager, and no one under 21 is permitted on the Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s gaming floor. Responsible Gambling

