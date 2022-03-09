Uncategorized

Galentine’s Day at Autograph Brasserie

March 9, 2022 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment

Galentine’s Day was celebrated at both Autograph Brasserie in Wayne and Louie Louie in University City, both part of the Fearless Restaurants group, are throwing events with cocktails, shopping and giveaways.

Jennifer Miller, of Radnor, Lisa DiLello, of Wayne, Sandi Woods, Sarah Henry, Melanie Britton, Jeanine Robinson, of Radnor
Stacey Halstead, Jennifer Keener, of KOP, and Laura Scalise
Jeremy Gibson of Gladwyne, and Shelly Furman, of Bryn Mawr
Amy Fink , Merion Station, and Kimby Kimmel, Radnor selling pieces from Ilyan Jewelry
Kathy Romano, Preston & Steve Show was on hand selling her jewelry The Kathy Romano Collection and Megan Hutchinsonm,
Roman Anthony Barksdale and Cameron Murray
Stephanie Moyer, Devon and Nancy Ahlum, West Chester
Ava Myers, Berwyn and Darci Henry, Malvern

Join Fearless Beverage Director and Sommelier, Michele Gargiulo for an educational wine tasting with horsoeuvres at 6pm. INFO