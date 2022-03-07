Spotted Rupert Grint, David Boreanaz, Jabari Banks, Chapman Supports CHOP

March 7, 2022 by HughE Dillon

I’m back. Mike and I enjoyed a quick trip to Florida last week. We headed to my favorite national park, the Everglades. I’ve probably been there about 20 times. Life is getting back to normal. I am getting booked up, and I am very excited about it. I realized over these past two years that I love my job. I love Philadelphia, the people, what happens here, the events and I love to share all of it with like minded people. Let’s see who’s been where, what’s been happening and what’s on social media you might not have seen.

Spotted at Minella’s Diner in Wayne, Rupert Gilbert in town to film M Night Shyamalan’s Servant. He was nice enough to pose with the owners on his way out.

A few days earlier Friday March 4, David Boreanaz dined with his dad former 6ABC’s Dave Roberts and soon to be retired Jim Gardner. The night before Boreanaz took in James Harden’s first home game with the Sixers.

Speaking of Sixers, it was a packed house with celebrities last Thursday as Will Smith’s sister Ellen was there. She spotted Jabari Banks, and Morgan Cooper, of Bel-Air on Peacock (re-imagination of the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” set in modern-day America through a new, dramatic take on Will Smith’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel Air.) and Philly Freeway

Bruce Crews, Warren Crooks, Andrianna Acosta, Philly Pr Girl, Anthony Tigano, Kevin Lambert, Elizabeth Ward (CHOP), Michael Chapman, Tony Woods and Lincoln Overholtzer

Friday I photographed a check presentation at Chapman Auto Stores.



“On behalf of Chapman Auto Stores we are proud to continue our support with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Here are some stories from people close to Chapman:



1. Joe Casey has been at Chapman for 32 years. When his son was born with half of a heart the team at CHOP was there and continued to care for him throughout his life. If it werent for them Joe Jr. would not be here today



2. The Fitzgeralds: (Friends and Customers of Chapman family)

At just 7 weeks old, the amazing team at CHOP repaired multiple defects in Sloane’s heart – and gave her the most incredible care. We are forever grateful to all of our Heart Heroes



Thankful to partner with Andrianna & the incredible team @philly_pr_girl to hear her story & be able to support such a great cardiac unit close to home



We are proud to support charitable organizations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey!”

Thanks to an anonymous reader who sent this to me

#westandwithukraine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

