Museum of Illusions is Spectacular

March 16, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Stacy Stec, Marketing Manager at LOL Entertainment (the parent company of Museum of Illusions) , Job Itzkowitz, executive director of Old City District, Rob Cooper, CEO of LOL Entertainment, ,Sheila Hess, City Representative for the City of Philadelphia and

Jason Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer at LOL Entertainment

A magical mystery museum opened this past weekend in Old City, the new 5000 square foot Museum of Illusions officially opened at 4th and Market ; it boasts 80+ visual and educational exhibits featuring holograms, stereo-grams, optical illusions, immersive rooms and special Philly installations unique to this location.

Jonathan Benjamin. Chief Executive Officer at Museum of Illusions, Councilman Mark Squilla and Jason Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer at LOL Ente

“We are very excited to be bringing the Museum of Illusions to Philadelphia and happy to be able to provide the city with such an engaging and exciting new museum concept,” said Rob Cooper, Philadelphia native and founder of LOL Entertainment, the parent company of the Museum of Illusions Philadelphia. “We are confident that people of all ages will love seeing and experiencing the Museum’s unique illusions and exhibits.”

I had a ball

Job Itzkowitz, executive director of Old City District is just hanging around in the Anti-Gravity Room

Michael Newmuis, COS Visit Philly “climbs” a Philadelphia row home at the Museum of Illusions.

The Museum of Illusions MOI is for all ages and offers visual and educational exhibits designed to tease the senses. Visitors will learn about vision, perception, and the human brain and experience firsthand the science of how the eyes can trick the mind.

Janelle Burrell the morning and noon co-anchor of CBS3 Eyewitness News hung out for a bit.

We weren’t sure how this exhibit worked, until Ray suddenly ran into the adjoining room and crawled through a tunnel popping up for a feast for our eyes.

They have a cool gift shop too

Don’t take my word for it Metro Philly WHYY and then head to the MOI website

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

