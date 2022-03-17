Friday Happy Hours at the Kimmel

March 17, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Fridays are going to be a little happier this spring since the Kimmel Cultural Center launched their Happy Hour Sessions last Friday. The meet up, mix, and mingle event is free with live entertainment from an eclectic roster of top-shelf DJs, bands, and emcees. Upcoming dates include March 18, April 15, May 6 and 20, from 4 to 7 p.m

Nightlife meets….something new! It’s a free concert and a party – all powered by the brightest talent the region has to offer. From bebop to hip-hop, neo-soul to salsa, the music doesn’t stop!

Tomorrow stop by for the fun with Happy Hour at the Kimmel featuring SNACKTIME PHILLY and K Y O N. Registration is optional, but strongly recommended. By registering to this event you will receive event invitations and exclusive offers to performances on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

