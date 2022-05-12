Sofitel Philadelphia: Art Exhibit Returns, as does Pride

May 12, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Last week Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square and J. Nunez Gallery present a special happy hour, art reception and influencer mixer on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. After a pause during the pandemic, Sofitel is excited to bring back its monthly, quarterly and annual signature events – including new art installations in the Sofitel lobby. It was a beautiful event, fun to see everyone out and about, enjoying themselves and the highlights on Liberté’s new spring menu. It’s good to see the folks at the Sofitel, Anthony Geistwite, (r) and the team at Sofitel Philadelphia. There’s a lot of plans in the works, as Philly and events bounce back, especially at the Sofitel, not only is it a hotel with a restaurant but it serves Philly as a community advocate. The exhibit is Travel by Colors by artist Dana Salzone (c)

Angela Bauer, the hotel’s general manager “Sofitel Philadelphia is passionate about supporting our local community,” said Angela Bauer, the hotel’s general manager. “We are prouder than ever to celebrate June as Philly Pride Month and fly a giant Philadelphia Pride rainbow flag outside the hotel to publicly show our commitment to inclusiveness.”

No hotel in Philly celebrates Pride with gusto as the Sofitel. The Sofitel in Rittenhouse Square is preparing to expand its annual observance of Pride Month with a lineup of special events. The hotel is also bringing back its Drag Afternoon Tea series each Saturday in June from 2 to 4 p.m. at its restaurant Chez Colette Brasserie. I will definitely be there the first Saturday June 4th, with my pearls on.

Proceeds from the drag series are being donated to the William Way LGBTQ Community Center to support its ongoing programming and services.

On June 4, Brittany Lynn is hosting one of three afternoon teas. Lynn runs Philly Drag Mafia, a drag performance collective featuring nearly 20 artists and performers. Lynn is the creator of Drag Queen Story Time at Philly’s schools, parks, libraries and museums.

Through June and the rest of the year, Sofitel will donate $1 per each banquet menu item sold that features the William Way Community Center logo to the LGBTQ organization.

Additionally, for every Liberté cocktail sold in the Liberté Lounge during June, Sofitel will donate $1 to William Way. Proceeds raised from the drink special will go toward William Way’s programs for LGBTQ elders, as well as its Trans Resource Center.

