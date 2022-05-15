Brian Dawkins Meets Eagles Fans
Wednesday at Live Casino former Eagles great, Hall of famer, Brian Dawkins hosted a night in Philadelphia about his journey to become one of the best safeties in the NFL. Over a hundred fans turned out for the meet and greet with Dawkins, who also did a Q&A and talked about his recent published book “Blessed By The Best”. Here with Jennifer Sherlock, Jenna Communications
I’m always striving to do more. Whatever I accomplish, it’s not enough. I don’t get satisfied. – Brian Dawkins
Everyone who attended received a copy of Dawkins’ new book Blessed By The Best
Respect is not given, it is earned. – Brian Dawkins
“I want to thank my haters. I want to thank the people that told me through other people that I wouldn’t be where I am today…My haters became by elevators, they helped me out so thank you.” – Brian Dawkins
Transcript of Brian Dawkins Hall of Fame Speech
PS Thanks to GM Larry at Prime Rib for the great service. We had a delicious dinner there with Brian Dawkins, not at the same table, boo, but nearby. I love the atmosphere there as well, sexy, swanky, intimate.