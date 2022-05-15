Brian Dawkins Meets Eagles Fans

May 15, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Wednesday at Live Casino former Eagles great, Hall of famer, Brian Dawkins hosted a night in Philadelphia about his journey to become one of the best safeties in the NFL. Over a hundred fans turned out for the meet and greet with Dawkins, who also did a Q&A and talked about his recent published book “Blessed By The Best”. Here with Jennifer Sherlock, Jenna Communications

It was a great event for dads and their sons

Sleep doctor to the stars and moi, Dr. Thanuja Hamilton and Nicholas Perugino with the Eagles Cheerleaders

Definitely a memorable night with Brian, who imparted a lot of wisdom on success, building character, surrounding yourself by like minded people.

I’m always striving to do more. Whatever I accomplish, it’s not enough. I don’t get satisfied. – Brian Dawkins

Ultimate Eagles fan Shaun Young and legendary Eagles player Bill Bergey

Everyone who attended received a copy of Dawkins’ new book Blessed By The Best

Hollis Thomas stopped by

Respect is not given, it is earned. – Brian Dawkins

“I want to thank my haters. I want to thank the people that told me through other people that I wouldn’t be where I am today…My haters became by elevators, they helped me out so thank you.” – Brian Dawkins

Transcript of Brian Dawkins Hall of Fame Speech

PS Thanks to GM Larry at Prime Rib for the great service. We had a delicious dinner there with Brian Dawkins, not at the same table, boo, but nearby. I love the atmosphere there as well, sexy, swanky, intimate.

