Mission Possible 2022 Gala!
Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center hosted it’s annual fundraising gala, Mission Possible! 2022 on April 28 th . A sold-out crowd, of more than 300 guests, is expected to raise awareness of child abuse and support the organization’s mission of achieving healing and justice for child victims.
The event was held in April, which is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an annual observance to raise awareness for the importance of preventing and reporting child abuse.
This year’s entertainment and featured guest speaker was Jimmy Wayne,
a former foster kid turned award-winning country recording artist whose songs and story highlight his
mission to raise awareness for children in foster care.
Congratulations to our Event Honorees, Trish Gorman and Garrett Snider, who were recognized for their years of dedication, volunteer service, and leadership at Mission Kids!
Thank you to our Host Committee Honorary Co-Chairs, Meredith L. Seigle and Robert Mongeluzzi, as well as our Event Co-Chairs Pauline & David LeVan and Marianne Dean, our Emcee, Jeff Hammond and our entire Host Committee for their hard work the past several months and dedication to making this event so successful!