Mission Possible 2022 Gala!

May 18, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center hosted it’s annual fundraising gala, Mission Possible! 2022 on April 28 th . A sold-out crowd, of more than 300 guests, is expected to raise awareness of child abuse and support the organization’s mission of achieving healing and justice for child victims.

The event was held in April, which is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an annual observance to raise awareness for the importance of preventing and reporting child abuse.

Jimmy Wayne, a former foster kid turned award-winning country recording artist whose songs and story highlight his mission to raise awareness for children in foster care.

Congratulations to our Event Honorees, Trish Gorman and Garrett Snider, who were recognized for their years of dedication, volunteer service, and leadership at Mission Kids!

Barbara Vetri (her daughter Risa Vetri Ferman co-dounded Mission Kids) ,, Abbie R. Newman, R.N,Â J.D, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center, Pat Ciarrocchi and David Fineman

Donna Coghlan, Nigel Richards and Nicole Cashman, Cashman & Associates

Jane Kim and Denise Williams

Philadelphia Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker and Aren Platt, Board Member Broad Street Ministry

Thank you to our Host Committee Honorary Co-Chairs, Meredith L. Seigle and Robert Mongeluzzi, as well as our Event Co-Chairs Pauline & David LeVan and Marianne Dean, our Emcee, Jeff Hammond and our entire Host Committee for their hard work the past several months and dedication to making this event so successful!

Lauren Hart and Garrett Snider

