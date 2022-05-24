Women Against Abuse’s Dish It Up

May 24, 2022 by HughE Dillon

And we’re back to raising money for to empower people’s lives. Women Against Abuse , Inc., Philadelphia’s leading domestic violence agency, hosted Dish It Up on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in the Concourse at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Women Against Abuse is an organization dedicated to providing women with compassionate quality services. Advocacy and community education help to further their goal to ending domestic violence.

The 14th annual Dish It Up, and women chefs will bring their finest culinary skills to compete for best dish of the night, selected by a panel of celebrity judges. This event is Philadelphia’s only women chef competition and attracts close to 500 business and community leaders and food aficionados. Women Against Abuse has served an average of 10,325 people over the past five years through a continuum of trauma-informed care, as well as community education and advocacy. Learn more about the services we offer.

Somer Jordan entertained the crowd during Dish It Up!!

Tommi Vincent, and Troy Vincent, The 2022 Women Against Abuse Advocates of the Year with Joanna Otero-Cruz, Executive Director & President at Women Against Abuse (c)

Troy Vincent and his wife Tommi Vincent will be honored as the 2022 Advocates of the Year. Troy Vincent, Sr., is an NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee and Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame inductee. He played cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1996 to 2003 and is now the Executive Vice President of Football Operations at the National Football League. Troy’s wife, Tommi, is an in-demand chef, Co-Founder and COO of Vincent Country, host ofStay A While PodcastandStay A While Cooking Show, motivational speaker and writer. For more information about the Vincents, visit their website.

This year's judges include: Chef Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog Philly and 2018 Dish It Up Purple Dish Award Winner; Gina Gannon, 6ABC Traffic Reporter and FYI Philly Co-Host; Cherri Gregg, afternoon drive host/news anchor for WHYY Radio; David Spadaro, Host of Eagles Insider; Marilyn Johnson, editor and food critic for Philly Grub; Eddie Keels, publisher, Philly Current Magazine; Chef Barbie Marshall, finalist of Hell's Kitchen and Hell's Kitchen All-Stars with Gordon Ramsay; and Kae Lani Palmisano, TV host of Check, Please! Philly on WHYY.

Gina Gannon, 6ABC Traffic Reporter and FYI Philly Co-Host and Eddie Keels, publisher, Philly Current Magazine;

Marilyn Johnson, editor and food critic for Philly Grub and Chef Barbie Marshall, finalist of Hell’s Kitchen and Hell’s Kitchen All-Stars with Gordon

Rebecca Foxman, Anita Hirsch and David Wesolowski of Fox + Son

Women Against Abuse becomes the family who don’t have any. Breaking free from an abusive relationship is scary and difficult. During the process, some survivors begin rebuilding while living at Sojourner House, a transitional housing program; many others receive their community based support paired with housing assistance through their Safe at Home program. WAA supports survivors through their Economic Empowerment program, as they pursue employment, educational and financial goals to remain safe and free over the long haul.

Meredith Maciolek and Heather Derussy

The 2022 Signature Purple Cocktail, originally created especially for this event by the late well-known mixologist Katie Loeb, was featured in her memory with the help of her mixologist colleague Meredith Maciolek, and Heather deRussy,

Cherri Gregg, afternoon drive host/news anchor for WHYY Radio and Kae Lani Palmisano, TV host of Check, Please! Philly on WHYY.

Diana Widjojo of Hardena

Chef D from Sonny’s Cocktail Joint + Wine Dive created a delicious goat cheese pastry puff

Keisha Usher-Martin and Elsa Lara

Tiara Parker and Aikeem Joyner

Walnut Hill College

Nolwenn Laniyan and Nicole Gaskin-Laniyan

Diana Widjojo of Hardena

Adam Geer, Board Member of Women Against Abuse, Sybil Murphy and Kenneth Murphy

Rev. Bonnie Camarda, The Salvation Army, Anastasia Zuccaro, Einstein Healthcare Network and Bill Ryan, Einstein Healthcare

Estelle Richman, Stephen and Sandy Sheller, The Sheller Foundation

Georgeann Leaming – Foodie Hall; (l)

Participants in this year’s Purple Dish Award and Purple Dessert Award

Chef D – Sonny’s Cocktail Joint & Wine Dive; Rebecca Foxman – Fox and Son received Honorable Mentions for her Garlic Knot Cheese Curds; Diana Widjojo – Hardena Bar Philly; Julie Kline (r) – La Colombe won with her spicy sweet carrot dish ; Melissa Fernado – Sri’s Company Philly; and Victoria Tyson – Vicki’s Kitchen – Angela Cicala – Cicala at the Divine Lorraine; Justine MacNeill – Fiore who won with her delish purple pop!! Maddie Knowles – Maddie Bakes, Jessica Boese – Nothing Bundt Cake and Marie Stecher – Walnut Hill College.

Thanks for your support, your continued support and your future support of this worthy cause. Here are a few stories from the women who have been helped.

