Eisenhower Fellowships’ 2022 Conversation

May 26, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Erin Hillman ,George de Lama, James O’Shea, and Stephanie Gropp

Eisenhower Fellowships(EF) hosted their Annual Awards Dinner at The Liberty View at Independence Visitor Center.Eisenhower Fellowships’ 2022 Annual Meeting Events. It was an evening of networking with Fellows, Trustees and friends of EF during two days of exciting events, including a May 18 conversation with best-selling author and NY Times columnist Tom Friedman

Nicole Strunk ,Alessandra Restifo ,Lauren Zimone, and Colette Seidel

. At the 2022 Annual Awards Dinner, EF Chairman Robert Gates will award the Dwight D. Eisenhower Medal for Leadership and Service posthumously to late EF Trustee and former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine K Albright.

Kelly Pollock, Kevin D.Gunn, Jorge Riopedre, and Andwele Jolly

Honorable Christine Todd Whitman, and Thao Griffiths

Charles Ojei, Kuliva Wilburn, and Mohamed Abdel-Kader

Athena Passera, Maame Stephens ,Joan Godoy,

Natalia Crujeiras, Clara Taylor, and Rajshree Pathy

Eisenhower Fellowships is a private, non-profit organization created in 1953[2] by a group of prominent American citizens to honor President Dwight D. Eisenhower for his contribution to humanity as a soldier, statesman, and world leader. The organization identifies, empowers and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and lifelong engagement in a global network of dynamic change agents committed to creating a world more peaceful, prosperous and just. The organization describes itself as an “independent, nonpartisan international leadership organization”]

George de Lama – President – Eisenhower Fellowships

Ching Sullivan, and Sruthi Palaniappan

James and Beth Logue

Thanks to PCC Team Member Andre Flewellen for photographing this event.

Congratulations to the 2021-2022 global scholars

