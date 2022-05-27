FREE family-friendly event: Party On The Pier Memorial Day Celebration Fireworks, Live Music, Food Trucks Rivers Casino 5/29/22

May 27, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Kick off the start off summer with our FREE family-friendly event: Party On The Pier Memorial Day Celebration at Rivers Casino! Party starts at 3PM!

As the unofficial start of the summer season and a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military, Memorial Day Weekend on May 29th (Sunday) is a good time to get out and celebrate at The Rivers Casino

LIVE MUSIC on the Outside Stage

Get Ready to Groove!

Sunday, May 29

Come enjoy live performances on our outdoor stage by Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band, and The Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute band featuring Marshall Charloff.

4PM: Slippery When Wet

7:30PM: The Purple Xperience

Legendary Radio & Club Philly DJ Gary O will shake up the dance floor before and after the live music bands.

Food Trucks & Fun

Sunday, May 29

Throughout the day you can enjoy a variety of fun family games and activities such as corn hole, giant pong, giant Connect 4, giant Jenga, face painting and a balloon artist.

If you’re hungry stop down at one of Philly’s food truck favorites with delicious local dishes ranging from hamburgers to sweet desserts.

Enjoy waterfront views of an incredible fireworks finale above the Delaware River beginning at sunset. Grab a spot along the Riverwalk and enjoy the colorful night sky.

Fireworks finale starts at sunset after the shows.

(All photos provided except the fireworks show, which I to at Rivers Casino 12/31/19)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

