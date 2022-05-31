Scene: CFEVA Celebrates Emerging Artists

May 31, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Last week supporters of The Center for Emerging Visual Artists merrily mingled at the Waterworks among Artists, Artworks, Artful Cocktails & Artistic Food while bidding on an auction, all in the name of Empowering Successful Artistic Practice in Philadelphia. The Center for Emerging Visual Artists exists with a mission to cultivate, nurture and advance the careers of artists. Also aiming to engage the public more fully in our local art scene, CFEVA expands opportunities to discover and connect with art through city-wide programming and community building initiatives.

Lindsey Scannapieco is the Managing Partner of Scout, and the Founder of Building with Amanda Phillips, CFEVA Executive Director, Development & Operations

At the CFEVA ART PARTY two city champions were honored that evening: Karen Young of Fairmount Water Works and Lindsey Scannapieco of Building Bok.

Approaching arts programming through a new lens, CFEVA’s services are designed to raise the profile of Philadelphia’s professional artists, build upon its strength in bringing the creative process into the public realm, foster artistic experimentation and innovation, and showcase how vibrant artistic communities boost cultural tourism and foster economic development.

Haley Wright and Lily Gilston

Through fellowships, residencies, educational outreach, exhibitions, professional development, and city-wide events, CFEVA provides artists with the tangible resources needed to develop viable and sustainable careers and deepens public understanding of the visual arts space in Greater Philadelphia.

Chris Hediger, Diane Hediger and Lisa Domenic

Artist Su Knoll Horty and Paula Cahill

“Artists are not mysterious figures cloistered in studios but vital cultural contributors working right alongside the rest of us to bring beauty, truth, joy and economic value to a society that needs these things more than ever.” -Ben White, Politico, for The Artist as Cultural Producer, edited by Sharon Loudoun

CFEVA ART PARTY to Honor two Community Champions: Lindsey Scannapieco, of Bok here with her family.

Anne and Rick Umbrecht

Maida R. Milone, Board Chair and Chelsey Luster, artist

Honoree Karen Young of Fairmount Water Works with Thom Duffy

Alison Whitehill with her art

City Champions: Lindsey Scannapieco of Building Bok and Karen Young of Fairmount Water Works with Maida R. Malone, Board Chair , Amanda Phillips, Executive Director, and Genevieve Coutroubis , Executive Artistic Director,

Support Local Artists

The Center for Emerging Visual Artists

Visit Us: Monday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | By appointment only

The Barclay, 237 South 18th Street, Suite 3A.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

For visitors with accessible needs, please call us at 215-546-7775.

We are so excited for CFEVA’s night at the Trestle Inn Feel the Love Happy Hour on June 2, 6-9PM!🍻❤️ All are welcome!🥂20% of proceeds of the evening benefit CFEVA. Enjoy a cocktail (or two…) with friends and see incredible artwork by CFEVA artists projected on a big screen all night. Prizes for attendees include: – Chance to win a CFEVA Artist Memberships (valued at $65+) – Discounts for CFEVA Artist Membership (valued at $40 and up) – $50 OFF of registration for the Philadelphia Open Studio Tours (valued at $125) Link in our bio to RSVP for the event (scroll down until you see CFEVA’s event on June 2).

