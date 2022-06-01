DivaGirl Wellness & Empowerment Conference 6/5/22
It’s back, in person. I’ve photographed this event before, and it was very uplifting. So grab your girlfriends and head to Location 215 in Spring Garden Arts , just above Center City :
DivaGirl Tribe is bringing back their Wellness Conference LIVE IN-PERSON with 25+ presenters, 20+ vendors and 200+ possible connections.
The conference is a full day event of fun, educational and empowering classes for women by a diverse group of women who are ready to inspire and motivate you to prioritize your mental health.
Join 200+ Women for A Full-Day Event about the way we think, the way we feel and the way we act through stories, movement, teaching, sharing & more!
DivaGirl Tribe has been hosting sold out events since 2014 in the Philadelphia area.
We are bringing back our Wellness & Empowerment Conference in-person!
This year, we are prioritizing Mental Health!
20+ Presenters & Teachers
20+ Local Vendors
The DivaGirl Wellness Conference is a full day event where 200+ women congregate and connect to experience the following:
-Inspiring and motivational speakers
-Educational workshops from experts
-Movement and Grounding classes
-Shopping local vendors
-Healthy lunch
-Swag bag
-Dance party – INFO HERE