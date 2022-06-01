DivaGirl Wellness & Empowerment Conference 6/5/22

June 1, 2022 by HughE Dillon

It’s back, in person. I’ve photographed this event before, and it was very uplifting. So grab your girlfriends and head to Location 215 in Spring Garden Arts , just above Center City :



DivaGirl Tribe is bringing back their Wellness Conference LIVE IN-PERSON with 25+ presenters, 20+ vendors and 200+ possible connections.

The conference is a full day event of fun, educational and empowering classes for women by a diverse group of women who are ready to inspire and motivate you to prioritize your mental health.

Join 200+ Women for A Full-Day Event about the way we think, the way we feel and the way we act through stories, movement, teaching, sharing & more!

DivaGirl Tribe has been hosting sold out events since 2014 in the Philadelphia area.

We are bringing back our Wellness & Empowerment Conference in-person!

This year, we are prioritizing Mental Health!

20+ Presenters & Teachers

20+ Local Vendors

The DivaGirl Wellness Conference is a full day event where 200+ women congregate and connect to experience the following:

-Inspiring and motivational speakers

-Educational workshops from experts

-Movement and Grounding classes

-Shopping local vendors

-Healthy lunch

-Swag bag

-Dance party – INFO HERE

