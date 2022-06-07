Sea Me Events Presents A Taste of Italy

June 7, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Ciao bella! On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Sea Me Events are hosting “A Taste of

Italy” at Il Fiore in Collingswood (693 Haddon Ave.) Guests will be greeted with sparkling

Italian Prosecco, indulge in a Five-Course meal, and dance The Tarentella!

Taste of Italy ventures away from well-known Italian cuisine and into traditional dishes such as

Veal Carciofi, veal medallions with artichokes and tomatoes in a creamy, garlic white wine

sauce. Additionally, guests will dine while immersing in traditional Italian dances, fashion, and

history. Through Sea Me Events, learning continues outside of school in this energetically

educational occasion.

Taste of Italy kicks off at noon on June 26, with a five-course meal including regional pasta

dishes. This event is open to the public. Tickets: INFO

Sea Me Events is a women-of-color-owned special events firm founded by Elizabeth Aifantis of

Medford and Susan Sorrell of Cherry Hill. Sea Me Events specializes in DEI focused events and

cultural driven activations. Both founders Aifantis and Sorrell traveled extensively around the

globe. “Rome is a beautiful city and is one of my favorites because of its rich history and

architecture,” Sorrell said. Combined with their success in planning over 200 DEI focused events

and large-scale entertainment experiences, Sea Me Events will bring regional attendees together

to enjoy the richness of Italian culture.

