Sea Me Events Presents A Taste of Italy
Ciao bella! On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Sea Me Events are hosting “A Taste of
Italy” at Il Fiore in Collingswood (693 Haddon Ave.) Guests will be greeted with sparkling
Italian Prosecco, indulge in a Five-Course meal, and dance The Tarentella!
Taste of Italy ventures away from well-known Italian cuisine and into traditional dishes such as
Veal Carciofi, veal medallions with artichokes and tomatoes in a creamy, garlic white wine
sauce. Additionally, guests will dine while immersing in traditional Italian dances, fashion, and
history. Through Sea Me Events, learning continues outside of school in this energetically
educational occasion.
Taste of Italy kicks off at noon on June 26, with a five-course meal including regional pasta
dishes. This event is open to the public. Tickets: INFO
Sea Me Events is a women-of-color-owned special events firm founded by Elizabeth Aifantis of
Medford and Susan Sorrell of Cherry Hill. Sea Me Events specializes in DEI focused events and
cultural driven activations. Both founders Aifantis and Sorrell traveled extensively around the
globe. “Rome is a beautiful city and is one of my favorites because of its rich history and
architecture,” Sorrell said. Combined with their success in planning over 200 DEI focused events
and large-scale entertainment experiences, Sea Me Events will bring regional attendees together
to enjoy the richness of Italian culture.