Adam Sandler Attends ‘Hustle’ Premiere with Mom; M Night Parties with Jonathan Groff

June 8, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Hollywood came to Philly last night at the Philadelphia Film Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 as Adam Sandler, Kenny Smith, Juancho Hernangomez walked the red carpet for the screening of Hustle, directed by Philly’s own Jeremiah Zagar (I saw his first film, it was about his dad mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar and mom Julia, about 12 years ago.)

Judy Sandler and son, actor Adam Sandler

Speaking of mom’s, Adam brought his mom Judy Sandler to the screening in Philly, which brought all the headline attention from around the globe to the Philly showing of Hustle, which had already screened in LA and NYC. Thanks Adam!!

Actor/basketball player Juancho Hernangómez hugs director of Hustle Jeremiah Zagar

Adam Sandler and Jeremiah Zagar, Director of Hustle

Billy King, former general manager of the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers

Hustle is streaming on Netflik’s now. I would definitely watch it again, if not for the story, which was fun, and funny, but the co-star PHILADELPHIA was beautiful!!! – movie review

Tierra Whack, a Philadelphia Rapper who makes a cameo in Hustle.

Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton

Speaking for Tobias Harris, his BFF operates Crumbl Cookies in Wynnewood, earlier this week actor Rupert Grint stopped by for a few treats. (Last night he was spotted at Lola’s Garden. My friends tells me he posed for a few photos with fans, but mostly enjoyed his meal) He’s in the area finishing up M. Night Shyamalan movie “Knock at the Cabin”, which is filming mostly in the Philly burbs, although they have filmed a few times in South Philly. I haven’t done my normal sleuthing as I’ve been overwhelmed with the very hot, hot social season which is happening right now.

Louie Louie 70’s style French inspired Bistro

3611 Walnut Street

Speaking of great outdoor dining

Speaking of hot, around town guy Kevin McKeown (l) ran into actors Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge near Rittenhouse Square yesterday. They’re also here for Night’s movie “Knock on the Cabin”, which had it’s wrap party Saturday night at Harper’s Garden sources tell me. The film wraps this upcoming Friday. Maybe Groff will stop by the Bike Stop again for a farewell drink?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

