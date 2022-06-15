The Premier Party: BalletX at the Mann

June 15, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The Strawberry Moon 6/13/22

I’m a little behind in publishing after a very hectic social season, as many of my outlets are still on pandemic pause, or became understaffed when the world return at breakneck speed and they were unable to keep up. Thanks so much to Metro Philly, CBSPhilly and Phila Tribune for hanging in there.

Some people might think these columns are about the people who go to events, but it’s really about the mission of each of these charitable organization, announcement of business and these days restarting life; although I do love writing about the folks who attend as well. So let’s check out today’s post.

PS You might have read that I have Covid again, and I do. Mike and I are on day 5 and are finally feeling better. It wasn’t a surprise that we got it again, it was a surprise that we got so sick. Was hoping I would be in the asymptomatic category like so many folks we knew. Oh well it wasn’t meant to be. I’m excited to get back out there, covering Philly and all it has to offer….

On May 16, BalletX honored two Philadelphians who have profoundly impacted the civic and cultural life of our city and nation: Carole Haas Gravagno, philanthropist and activist extraordinaire, and Mark Aronchick, renowned litigator and former Chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association were honored at the BalletX – The Premier Party at the Mann Music Center. (Thanks to PCC team photographer Talya Hailey for shooting this event for us, I was shooting CFEVA right down the street at the Waterworks.)

Christine Cox co-founded BalletX, and is the Artistic & Executive Director, greets under the Mann tent. Recently Christine was honored with the Third Annual Visionary Award by the Avenue of the Arts organization. Christine recently returned with the company from Dallas where the company performed co-founder Matthew Neenan’s Increasing, Caili Quan’s Fancy Me, Amy Seiwert’s It’s Not A Cry, and the newest addition to BalletX’s tour repertory, Jennifer Archibald’s Exalt. Check out their social media for all things touring!

Rick Pasquier, Nancy Pasquier, Erik Vananglen, and Trixanna Vananglen

Christine’s newsletter “We’re now full speed ahead towards Summer Series next month! Do you have your tickets yet? I’m so excited to be coming home to the Wilma July 13-17 with a show stopping lineup of choreographers. Don’t miss out on this limited run with world premieres by Tiler Peck, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, and Jamar Roberts. Save your seats today.” Check out a bit of it here on their Social.

Mary Lee Haas, Leonard Haas, and Christine Cox

We’re participating in the Target Circle program! You can vote for us and help direct Target’s giving to benefit BalletX. For full program details and restrictions visit Target Circle.

Jim Averill, Janet Averill, Trupti Trivedi, and Joachim Rebholz

Despite the inclimate weather everyone enjoyed themselves under the big tent. The Mann Center has one of the best views of the City from their hill top event space.

Dance eXchange, our in-school outreach program, emphasizes dance as a means to promote self-confidence, acquire valuable life skills, and establish personal standards for excellence. Head here to apply for your school.

