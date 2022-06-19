Fireworks on The River; Father’s Day Dinner

June 19, 2022 by HughE Dillon

THE Middle of June is happening already, time is at warp speed. My favorite time of the year is coming up – July 4th, so many activities to celebrate our country, and a gathering of family and friends. Rivers Casino has a full calendar of fun events, and delicious food choices. For Father’s Day they are having a special: Join us at Jack’s Bar + Grill this Father’s Day for the $25 Grilled NY Strip special! I had it a few months ago when I went to see Taylor Dayne and it was delicious. What a great day to eat on the river with Dad!

Jack’s menu features favorites like the Liberty Bell Pretzel served with beer cheese and spicy mustard, and the Pecan Crusted Salmon served with a maple bourbon glaze, mashed potatoes, and sautéed green beans. Jack’s is also the Philadelphia home of Flipt Burgers, a Rivers original. These fully customizable burgers never disappoint! Jack’s Bar + Grill is the perfect casual bar on the water to sip on a signature cocktail, glass of wine or cold beer.

DJ, producer, and West Philly native DJ Jazzy Jeff continues his residency at Rivers Casino, with another free performance coming up Saturday, July 2, at 8 p.m. at the Jack’s Bar + Grill stage. The last show was packed, so get there early to get your grove on. INFO

DJ Jazzy Jeff is part of the upcoming entertainment at Rivers Casino, which is scheduled as follows:

6/3: Jeffrey Osborne

6/17: The Stylistics

6/25: Rodney Carrington

7/2: DJ Jazzy Jeff

7/30: Ed Bassmaster

8/11: George Benson

8/20: Jonathon Butler & Gerald Albright

8/26: Gloria Gaynor

9/17: DJ Jazzy Jeff

For tickets and more information, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

Fantastical Festive Celebrations for the Fourth

Party On The Pier At Rivers Casino Philadelphia July 4th Weekend



Rivers Casino Philadelphia is having a Party on the Pier to celebrate the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 3, starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature live outdoor music by Elton Rohn: North America’s Premier Elton John Tribute Show, along with food, fun and fireworks, which will end the night at 9 p.m.

This free, kid-friendly event will also include games, face painting, balloon artists and plenty of free parking.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting another Party on the Pier in celebration of Independence Day,” said Justin Moore, general manager at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “This family-friendly party has everything from music to treats and spectacular fireworks to close out a terrific event.” MORE INFO HERE

