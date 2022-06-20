Drag Mafia Weekly Drag Brunch at Sofitel

June 20, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Drag Mafia Queen Brittany Lynn with Gay Sinatra and Sue and Kory Aversa

Earlier this month Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, part of AccorHotels hosted the official kick off for Philadelphia Gay Pride Month. The Sofitel Philadelphia rasied a giant inclusive version of the Gay Pride Flag which hangs proudly outside the hotel on 17th Street. Inside, neighbors, guests and visitors are invited to visit the Hall of LGBTQ Flags Exhibition featuring six individual LGBTQ flags flying high above the lobby to celebrate the diversity of the local and hotel LGBTQ community.

The raising of the flags coincides with a month-long benefit to support the William Way LGBT Community Center. Back and bigger than ever, Sofitel Philadelphia and Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia Present Sofitel’s Pride Drag Tea featuring the Sofitel famous tea-service with an entertaining and drag twist. This year look for performances EVERY single weekend, with tickets still left for the June 25, 2022 show. A portion of proceeds from the Drag Tea will go to support the capital campaign and operations at William Way LGBT Community Center.

Guests enjoying their Drag Brunch while showing their gratitude to Gay Sinatra

Sofitel is located at 120 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia in the heart of Rittenhouse Square. For information about events at Sofitel Philadelphia, visit Sofitel Philadelphia on Facebook. For booking a stay during Pride Month, call (215) 569-8300 or visit https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/.

Miss Lisa Lisa is a fixture on Philadelphia’s scene. For years she has been at the helm of the legendary Thursday drag night at Bob and Barbara’s and has helped launch many a drag career, and is a true team player – a rare trait in the cutthroat drag world.

Who doesn’t love tea sandwiches.

Come ready to be entertained as you enjoy classics, like scones, tea sandwiches (smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, cucumber, pinwheel; truffled egg salad, quinoa cup; fig jam, boursin, red onion, sesame pretzel; turkey, cranberry, orange, pumpernickel), pastries (orange and grand marnier cake, matcha mousse, chocolate profiterole, macaroons), and Palais Des Thes (selection of nine different teas for you to choose) – plus your choice of a Champagne, Mimosa or Bellini.

Tickets are $75 per person for standard drag tea service, or $85 with bottomless Champagne, Mimosas and Bloody Marys.

. Five dollars from each purchase will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center.Tickets are available at:

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/dining-lounge/drag-tea/

Selfies and Photos are encouraged

Steven McDonald (c) tells me his drag song is Womanizer by Brittney Spears, where Pat Ryan tells me his drag name would be Anita Bru!!

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square will donate a portion of its proceeds from the Drag Tea as well as from purchases of the Liberté cocktail and select banquet menu items to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

