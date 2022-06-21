Philly Movie News: Jennifer Hudson, M Night and Ridley Scott

June 21, 2022 by HughE Dillon

I photographed Jennifer Hudson at the opening of Revel Casino in 2012



Fresh from her EGOT achievement, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls, Respect) is coming to Philly to film her next movie called Breathe – The story follows a mother named Maya (Hudson) and her daughter (Wallis) who are forced to live underground after Earth is made uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. It also stars Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Annie) and Oscar winner Common (Wanted, Suicide Squad) are set to star in the film, from Indie Spirit Award winner Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday) and Sam Worthington (Avatar).

Jennifer Hudson singing to an audience member at Philly Fights Cancer in 2016

The film is in pre production , building sets at Sun Center Studios right now. The cast will arrive in July to begin filming in our area as well as in Aston, Pa.

As I wrote last week M Night’s Knock at the Cabin has wrapped. The wrap party was held Saturday at Harper’s Garden 6/4/22

(Ironically I was having dinner at my friends farm, who lives across the street from the Night home, which I’ve been to as well)

emimahmwaba I can’t believe it’s over! #thatsawrap on #knockatthecabin ! This was my first experience on set and I have made life long connections and learned so much! #setfamily

I was very inspired by all involved in making this movie from the director (@mnight ) to all the crew on set! This has just motivated me to keep fighting for my dream and I will accomplish it God willing! 🎉🎉🎉



Knock on the Cabin stars: Dave Bautista, alumni of Shyamalan’s films Rupert Grint (servant) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), and gay actors playing a gay couple: Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff



knockatthecabin_

Knock Knock ✊



Behind the scenes with @robertanderson789 and @davecirino

I’m glad that M Night has gotten more lenient about taking photos on set, as this was one film that got away from me as I was busy shooting so many parties for spring social season. As my “agreement” with him for all of his films, I won’t delve into the plot or characters to keep it a surprise for you. (he’s always very generous to me when I do show up and photograph his film sets, and I appreciate it. Over the years of doing this it has been rough on other film sets, occasionally, LOL. )

Most of these shots were posted on the IG account Knock on the Cabin

Sightings of actors in Philly : Jonathan Groff above was spotted at Wine Dive, Bike Stop and a.kitchen. Rupert Grint was spotted with his family at The Franklin Institute, Tuna Bar, Crumbl Cookies, and the Elmwood Zoo.



“I was 23. I came out of the closet and I was still feeling quite shameful for years. When I did Looking, I was playing a gay character on a set with a lot of gay people. I started to fall in love with who I was for the 1st time. Truth really did set me free” Happy pride month. – Jonathan Groff

M. Night Shyamalan and Rupert Grint return to Philly to finish the final 5 episodes for Servant Season 4. Filming is under way at Night’s Garnet Valley studio, which he built specially for the popular Apple TV series. But will return to the Fitler Square area by August.

Rumor has it that Ridley Scott is filming a new movie in our area in the fall. I heard about it to from someone in the industry. I wish I could find my notes….. but here’s the rumor on Reddit.

