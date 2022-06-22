Wednesday SIPS: Balcony Bar at the Kimmel
Last week the Kimmel Cultural Campus, Chef Jose Garces and Garces Events announced the return of Balcony Bar at The Kimmel. The Balcony Bar SIPS features a birds eye view of the Avenue of the Arts and City skyline, and happens every Wednesday, from 4:30pm to 7:00pm, for Center City SIPS. Guests will enjoy the city’s best views for free, plus beats from weekly rotating DJs, ticket giveaways, discounted drinks and happy hour bites. The Balcony Bar will offer up not just the vibes, but the best sips deals, with offerings priced between $4 and $6 each.
Dress is casual cool: Brenda Hillegas, Rowhome Magazine and Melanie Highbloom
Philly Food Ladies (Becca Neckwritz + Christina Mitchell)
Head to Center City District for more information on SIPS and shopping this year too!!