Wednesday SIPS: Balcony Bar at the Kimmel

June 22, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Photos provided by Kimmel Cultural Campus

Last week the Kimmel Cultural Campus, Chef Jose Garces and Garces Events announced the return of Balcony Bar at The Kimmel. The Balcony Bar SIPS features a birds eye view of the Avenue of the Arts and City skyline, and happens every Wednesday, from 4:30pm to 7:00pm, for Center City SIPS. Guests will enjoy the city’s best views for free, plus beats from weekly rotating DJs, ticket giveaways, discounted drinks and happy hour bites. The Balcony Bar will offer up not just the vibes, but the best sips deals, with offerings priced between $4 and $6 each.

Dress is casual cool: Brenda Hillegas, Rowhome Magazine and Melanie Highbloom

Fashion of Philly Brittiny Stewart and Maddy B

Jamyra Perry, Arts & Entertainment Phila Tribune

Party on the Pier – Sunday, July 3

Get your groove on this summer with our riverfront 4th of July “Party on the Pier” Celebration on Sunday, July 3! The FREE family-friendly event will have food trucks, games, an Elton John tribute band, and ends with a dazzling fireworks finale at 9PM. DJ Gary O will kick off the party at 6PM!

Philly Food Ladies (Becca Neckwritz + Christina Mitchell)

Taylee Decastro and friend

