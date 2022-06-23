The Wistar Institute Launches Campaign

June 23, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Wistar Institute Launches Bold Science // Global Impact Capital Campaign to Rechart the Future of Human Health Campaign supports a 5-year plan to accelerate rapid-response to global health crises through focused centers of scientific discovery and life science education.

“A once-in-a-century pandemic taught us the critical need to be nimble — to have the scientific freedom, capacity, and agility to rechart the course of human health,” said Dr. Dario Altieri, Wistar’s CEO. “That’s why we’re taking bold action now with an Institute-wide commitment to push forward and deliver purposeful, transformative impacts on health and life science.”

Friends, supports and staffed gathered at the Wistar Institute to hear the news about the campaign.

Katherine Padulo, Louis Padulo, and David Weiner

Anita Pepper, Amelia Escolano, Anne Schoemaker, and Vanessa Atkins

Ron Caplan, and Dario Altieri

Ronald Caplan, founder and president of PMC Property Group and a longtime member of Wistar’s board of trustees, is serving as the campaign chairman.

Specific plans for the “Bold Science/Global Impact” capital campaign include expanding the recently named Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and the institute’s vaccine and immunotherapy center. In March, the Caplans made a $10 million gift to support the discovery and development of new cancer therapies. (Info from Press Release and PHL Biz Journal)

The Wistar Institute is an international leader in biomedical research with special expertise in cancer

research and vaccine development. Founded in 1892 as the first independent nonprofit biomedical

research institute in the United States, Wistar has held the prestigious Cancer Center designation from

the National Cancer Institute since 1972. The Institute works actively to ensure that research advances

move from the laboratory to the clinic as quickly as possible. wistar.org.

The Institute will also create the Hubert J.P. Schoemaker Education and Training Center, whose

mission is to broaden and enhance education and mentorship opportunities for current and aspiring

researchers. Distinct programs designed for high school, pre-apprenticeship, and apprenticeship

education as well as graduate and postdoctoral training will create career opportunities and foster a

diverse life science talent pipeline. Within the new Center, the Institute’s flagship training program

will be renamed the Fox Biomedical Research Technician Apprenticeship and undergo expansion of

students and partners across the state. (Thanks to Talya Hailey for shooting this event)

