The Rodin Museum Beer Garden
The Rodin Museum Garden Bar (2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.) kicked off earlier this spring. The low key seasonal pop-up serves beer, wine, craft cocktails and tasty small plates in the scenic garden Friday 4PM to 8:30pm .
Small plates are available by Constellation Culinary Group, including Whipped Ricotta, Tofu Bahn Mi, Chilled Citrus Marinated Shrimp, a Mezze Platter, Plantain Chips, and Curry House Pickles.
Rodin Garden Happy Hour was really a nice vibe, it was great to catch up with old friends, chat with new people, dine outside with the beautiful skyline as a backdrop. A must go, you’ll thank me later.