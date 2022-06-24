The Rodin Museum Beer Garden

June 24, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The Rodin Museum Garden Bar (2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.) kicked off earlier this spring. The low key seasonal pop-up serves beer, wine, craft cocktails and tasty small plates in the scenic garden Friday 4PM to 8:30pm .

Admission to the Garden Bar is free; admission to Rodin Museum is Pay What You Wish.

Leashed four-legged friends are welcome in the garden.

Janelle Burrell and her mom

Small plates are available by Constellation Culinary Group, including Whipped Ricotta, Tofu Bahn Mi, Chilled Citrus Marinated Shrimp, a Mezze Platter, Plantain Chips, and Curry House Pickles.

Nigel Richards and Nicole Cashman, Cashman & Assoc. with her family members.

Luke and Molly

Dress is whatever you fell comfortable wearing

Rodin Garden Happy Hour was really a nice vibe, it was great to catch up with old friends, chat with new people, dine outside with the beautiful skyline as a backdrop. A must go, you’ll thank me later.

