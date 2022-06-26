Nbeauty Inc Hair, Skin & Body Spa Ardmore

June 26, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Naeemah Johnson (owner of Nbeauty Inc)

Naeemah Johnson a licensed cosmetologist known for setting trends and styling tresses since the tender age of 17 celebrated her first year in business with a cocktail reception at her Ardmore Salon and Spa , Nbeauty INC Hair Skin Body. Naeemah also has a place in Philly at 3933 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132

Karen Cox and Jen Su

Guests enjoyed lite bites and cocktails as technicians demonstrated the NBeauty brand signature hair and skin care product line.

Afea Tucker and Michelle Conron

Guests at opening of Nbeauty Inc

Jada Kent; Alexis Campbell; Naaemah Johnson; and Anisa Johnson

Johnson’s work has been published in numerous trade and hair magazines. She’s been interviewed for expert advice for national networks like BET.

The full-service salon and spa have expert cosmetologists and estheticians on staff that specialize in advanced skin treatments, extensions, hair and lash extensions, and hair coloring and styling.

Traci Hilton and Anitra Small

Nbeauty INC Hair Skin Body. Stop by and pay us a visit at, 3933 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132. or 6 Greenfield Ave. Ardmore , PA 19003 Thanks Talya Hailey for shooting this event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

