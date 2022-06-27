Rally Photos: 2026 FIFA World Cup

June 27, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Earlier this month Andre Flewellen was on hand to capture “The Bid Is Won” celebrations at Love Park. Here are a few of the photos from the day!! So excited for our City.!!

Philadelphia has shown over and over again that it knows how to host big events — from political conventions (RNC, 2000 and DNC, 2016 ) to sporting events (NFL Draft, 2017) , Made in America every Labor Day Weekend, and a visit from the Pope in 2015!!

These events build Greater Philadelphia’s image in a significant way and have an enormous and long-lasting economic impact — incredibly important for us as we continue our pandemic recovery.

2026 is going to be a big year for our City. It’s the nation’s 250th birthday celebration, the MLB All-Star Game and now the FIFA World Cup. I will have my camera ready…

The crowd came out to hear the announcement

The City is anticipated to host a handful of international soccer matches taking place between ​​June 1 and July 15 that year

The matches will take place at the 67,600-seat Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

“This is a huge victory for Philadelphia and the competition as you can see has been fierce,” said Dan Hilferty, chairman of Philadelphia Soccer 2026. Hilferty called the games “a singular opportunity for Philadelphia to showcase our city on the global stage.”

