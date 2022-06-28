Atlantic City: Dîner en Blanc

June 28, 2022 by HughE Dillon

On a perfect Summer night, June 25, 2022, the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk was the surprise location for the first ever New Jersey Le Dîner en Blanc. Tonight, organizers brought close to 2,600 guests to the oldest and longest boardwalk in the U.S. for an extraordinary evening in Atlantic City.

Algernong Allen and Anne-Marie Green, CBSNews wave their napkins to signal dinner time.

For the first time ever, Le Dîner en Blanc is being hosted in Atlantic City by the organizers of Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this August. As per true tradition, the event commenced with the all recognizable “napkin wave”.

Guests donned all white outfits and made their way to the Atlantic City Boardwalk for a spectacular evening characterized by elegant dining and fabulous entertainment. Feast Your Eyes catered the night’s event for guests who chose to pre-order their meals. The menu was planned by utilizing local South Jersey farms.

Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph and Councilman Kaleem Shabazz of Atlantic City

Rashida Ximines and Teaira Turner

Philly PR Girl

Jordan Price chatting with my sister Crista Bateman, (r) as her friend Jackie looks on.

Jackie (c) flew up from Charlotte, NC to attend.

A panel of local judges awarded prizes to guests in two categories: “Best Table” and “Most Elegant Attire”. The judges include Linda Arceo from Giggles, Gobbles and Gulps, who is an Ocean City resident and Co-Host of Joe’s Table for Two, Atlantic City’s go-to Reporter and Host Whitney Ullman, and Influencer and Podcast Host Iesha aka Lesh from LivingLesh! Guests came dressed to impress and amazed the judges with their elegant tablescapes.

Ashley Johnson, CBS3 and Scott Williams, Fox29

Linda and Tom Knox

Mia Spadoni and Alex Holly (sorry to youse next to her, one of your eyes were closed)

Sabrina Tamburino Thorne, Steve Thorne, Savino Thorne and Carol Tamburino

Terry and Amy Buckman

Le Dîner en Blanc is being brought to Atlantic City by the organizers of Le Dîner en Blanc – Philadelphia, which is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this summer. Philadelphia’s event will take place August 18, 2022, giving interested guests two chances to experience its grandeur this summer.

“We are delighted to bring Le Dîner en Blanc to Atlantic City’s iconic boardwalk tonight. The Atlantic City Boardwalk is bustling with amazing entertainment, exquisite dining, and one of a kind experiences, all of which are the cornerstones of Le Dîner en Blanc. There’s nothing more picturesque than enjoying a beautiful evening on the oceanfront” says Co-Host Natanya DiBona. (r) with Kayli Moran (l) co host.

