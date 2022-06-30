What’s Filming in Center City…

June 30, 2022 by HughE Dillon

What is Filming in Center City?



Yesterday I got lots of questions about what was filming on Broad Street.



It’s @appletv movie about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. It is called Manhunt; (sometimes you’ll see signs that say PAX. That threw me off at First. But I walked around the block and peered into windows of vehicles. Cause that’s what we do here at Phillychitchat, we turn every stone over until we’re satisfied) filming through July 2 at the Miller theater formally known as the Marian theater @kimmelculturalcampus I went by last night around 10PM and saw a lot of extras mingling about outside in black period piece clothing.



“Manhunt” is a true crime series based on the events of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer” by James Swanson. Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch Booth (Boyle) and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy. (source)



Stars: Tobias Menzies, Brandon Flynn, Betty Gabriel, Patton Oswalt, Lulu Taylor, Matt Walsh.



Earlier this week they filmed overnight in Fairmount Park. I hear they build a brick house for the filming.



PhillyFact: Abraham Lincoln’s hearse made its way down Broad Street passed this spot 4/22/1865



Thanks to my readers for tipping us off…



