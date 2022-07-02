Do This: RENAULT WINERY AND RESORTS CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND

July 2, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Renault Winery and Resort celebrates America’s birthday with a two-day, all-day celebration this Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday, July 3rd. Music fans are invited to the first-ever Renault Winery 1st Annual Country Music Festival with two days of live music and bands, multiple stages, wine, food trucks, family fun and other surprises. The line-up includes Scotty Testerman Trio, Brian Corcoran, Warren Montgomery Band, Parker Barrow Project, Jess Zimmerman Band, Lisa Bouchelle, Kenny Curcio and Garrett Shultz Band. Admission to the festival grounds for each day is only $10 per person. Next, Renault presents the first-ever Red, Wine and Blue 5K Run and Red, Wine and Blue Kids’ Run on Sunday morning, starting at 8:30am. On Sunday night, look to the skies above Renault for an Independence Day themed fireworks show, free with admission to the music festival, or $10 per car to watch from the Renault parking lot. All events take place at Renault Winery and Resort, and the new Renault Winery festival grounds, located at 72 Bremen Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. For more information, visit the events tab and calendar on the Renault website at www.renaultwinery.com.

Renault Winery and Resort is proud to present its first annual Country Music Festival Weekend filled with Nashville performers, local favorites, food trucks, country line dance lessons, lawn games, axe throwing and more. Admission to the festival grounds is only $10 per person for day and night shows. Free entertainment will also take place around the winery grounds for free earlier in the day.

The Scotty Testerman Duo kicks off the weekend with a free small stage performance in the Champagne Patio Garden from 12:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday. The WIne Tasting Room will be open with solo performances from Brian Corcoran from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Renault’s Festival Grounds open at 5:00pm with entertainment starting at 6:00pm featuring Nashville natives Warren Montgomery followed by Parker Barrow Project, a back to back show country music fans will not want to miss!

On Sunday, The Jess Zimmerman Band will warm everyone up with a more intimate free show in Renault’s Champagne Patio Garden from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Lisa Bouchelle will perform in the Wine Tasting Room from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Nashville rising star (and Pennsylvania’s own) Garrett Shultz headlines the main Sunday night concert and the fireworks extravaganza in the Festival Grounds. The festival space opens at 5:00pm with an opening set from local legend Kenny Curcio starting at 6:30pm.

DJ Dancemaur will play and lead favorite country line dances in between sets both nights in the Festival Grounds.

INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Renault celebrates our country’s independence with a special Independence Weekend Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday, July 3rd, at 9:00pm. Come to Renault for a front row seat to this annual new tradition. Come early and listen to live music all day, enjoy a bite from the food trucks, and sip wine in the winery. Country Music Festival ticket holders will enjoy free admission and free parking before 8:00pm with their ticket. For those coming just for the fireworks, admission is $10 a car for the parking lot, with any food and drink pay-as-you-go. Viewing areas and parking for the fireworks only open at 8:00pm.

ABOUT RENAULT WINERY RESORT

RenaultWinery Resort is the second oldest winery in America, where legendary hospitality and centuries old winemaking traditions blend. Founded in 1864, Renault is a VIVÂMEE Signature Collection Resort, proudly welcoming guests from around the world, providing intimate authentic hospitality that revives the soul. Home to artisanal cuisine, unique events, festivals, and world-class Vineyard National golf course, Renault welcomes more than 250,000 guests and visitors a year. European elegance and endless adventures await you at www.renaultwinery.com





Kory Aversa

Aversa PR

215-840-9216

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

