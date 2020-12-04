Northern Liberties Holiday Pop-up Shops This Weekend

December 4, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District kicked off the holiday season with the debut of Northern Liberties Holiday Pop-up, last week, on Black Friday for two weekends, November 27th-29th and December 3rd-6th, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. This brand-new socially-distanced holiday shopping event features 15+ small local businesses and makers from around the Philadelphia region popping up with gifts, decor, fashions, treats and more in eight retail locations along N. 2nd Street. From French Toast Bites, to Christmas trees and ornaments, bridal wear to baguettes, there will be something for everyone on Santa’s holiday shopping list.





The District’s existing favorite retail shops will also be ready with gifts for all ages like Trunc and Madison’s Cookies. .

Additionally, while visiting the District, shoppers are invited to make a day of it in Northern Liberties by enjoying a meal, hot beverage, baked good or Christmas cocktail at one of the District’s dozens of restaurants, bakeries and cafes

For participating Holiday Pop-up Shop locations, look for the festive framed signs and posters. Social distancing and masks are required. Many merchants will also offer additional safety protocols and contactless forms of payments. For a full list of vendors, dates and locations, visit explorenorthernliberties.org.

