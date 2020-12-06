Steven Singer Fed Thanksgiving Dinner to The Entire Staff at Pennsylvania Hospital

December 6, 2020 by HughE Dillon

For this special delivery, there is extra meaning as Singer recently underwent open heart surgery at the Hospital and wanted to bring some thanks to the employees working so hard and putting their own lives at risk. While he was in the hospital several times, he left the ICU and is recovering, but many COVID and other patients won’t this holiday.

The meals, prepared by Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen in Southampton, Bucks County, were sent over by jeweler Steven Singer.

Christine Tierney, Chief Human Resources Officer – Pennsylvania Hospital thanks Steven Singer representative for the delicious gesture, as Frank Anastasi, MBA, Chief Financial Officer at Pennsylvania Hospital University of Pennsylvania Health System and staff look on. This special feast for hospital workers is Singers’ way of giving back and part of his pledge to donate a portion from every gold dipped rose to help feed front line workers – while supporting local restaurants in crisis from the global pandemic. For this feast, Singer purchased each and every dinner from Manny’s Catering in Bucks County/ Southampton.









“My heart breaks for the world! It breaks for those who have lost loved ones, those who are ill, small businesses and independent restaurants and everyone eﬀected by this ugly virus, and that is everyone.” – Steven Singer. “We want to be there to support our local community now and long-term. These hospital workers put themselves at risk each and every day, and have to deal with things that are unimaginable to the rest of us. On this unique holiday with numbers soaring, we wanted to support them and say thanks – and let them know we are all with them.”



Singer and his team provided 650+ meals to employees giving up their holiday to serve patients with COVID 19, those in the ICU and other areas of the hospital. They enjoyed individually wrapped, free catered turkey dinners with all the trimmings and pumpkin pie.



Steven Singer Jewelers Steven Singer is a ﬁrst-generation jeweler and small business owner on Jeweler’s Row. With 40 years on Philadelphia’s historic Jewelers Row, Steven has been an innovator of the jewelry industry with his maverick marketing eﬀorts including the I Hate Steven Singer Campaign. More information at www.IHateStevenSinger.com

