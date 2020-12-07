Best Holiday Lights to See While Socially Distancing

December 7, 2020 by HughE Dillon

While some Christmas attractions may be closed this year, and others might be questionable with their socially distancing, you can still enjoy the holiday spirit by participating in something I do even in non pandemic years, driving or walking by fantastic holiday light displays. Here are a few of my favorite. The best part of this tour, it’s free or for a suggested donation, and can be done at your own pace, all in one night or split up before Christmas.





Smedley Street in South Philly I love traveling through the neighborhoods to see holiday lights, and I really love when entire neighborhoods work together to create a winter wonderland of memories like Smedley Street in South Philly. Not only is the overall display fantastic, you also get the feels of a great South Philly neighborhood with cars packed in, and every house lit in unison. I bet they have great block parties. You can drive through this display, but also find parking nearby and walk through the display. This year they have a Venmo ask, and if you can spare a few bucks to help out with the electricity that’d be great. There’s a sign on the right as you leave.

It’s between 16th and 17th, and Moyamensing and Oregon avenues.

East Passyunk Ave: After Smedley Street head back to Broad Street and make a right on East Passyunk Avenue. Over the past year they’ve lit the street up with colorful lights, which reflect the seasons. The twinkling lights will brighten everyone’s holidays. Head down to Moore and make a right, then make a right onto 13th Street to our next destination.

One of the most anticipated light shows every year is The Miracle on South 13th Street. It’s a block long fantastical display of lights overhead, as well as neighborly holiday scenes in front of private homes. Drive through, or park and enjoy the displays up close, but remember these are private homes so no sitting on stoops or late night visits MAP

9th Street Italian Market: Make a right on Dickenson and then a left on East Passyunk towards the very lit Geno’s and Pat’s continue on past Rim Cafe, stop by and say hi to Rene and Belle and pick up a canoli.

Continue on through the Italian Market down 9th Street,

don’t forget to look down the side streets for surprises.

When you get to Washington Ave., go left to Broad Street, then make a right towards City Hall.

Swing by City Hall and check out the Holiday tree on the North Side.

On the West side is DECK THE HALL HOLIDAY LIGHTS which starts everyday at 5pm and runs continuously to 9pm. In non pandemic years you would gather to watch the show every half hour, but in these times a slow drive by is all you need to appreciate the holiday lights.







Continue on JFK to 19th Street to Rittenhouse Square which is holiday eye candy.

Rittenhouse Hotel

Head around the square, driving down Pine Street towards 7th Street and Jewelers Row, head to 9th Street and make a right

on Market Street to 2nd Street, make a left on Chestnut Street





heading towards Penns Landing where you can see the spectacular lights of the Visit Philly Ferris Wheel and the

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest







If you don’t have time to see all my picks, the one not to miss is Franklin Square’s holiday lights. You can drive around Franklin Square and the kids will be thrilled, but I found it to be socially distance safe inside the park as well. Park nearby and stroll the vast lighted paths safely, while enjoying a musical performance of the dancing lights every thirty minutes.

