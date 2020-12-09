Where is Mike Jerrick ?
“The Virus comes and goes in waves, so I’m just trying to survive the ups and downs of this nasty situation. Not a great day today, but I am hopeful to bounce back soon. Stay safe everybody, and stay health. Thumbs up, fingers cross and a heart emoji.” Mike Jerrick
A few weeks ago Mike and I had dinner, and I was telling him about photos I came across of him in my files from when he was on Fox’s syndicated The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet. Hopefully this will cheer him up a bit. He had already done a stint in Philly at Fox 29, before the national show came calling. I was a fan of his work and went to see if I could catch a filming of the show. I did. Wish I were a better photographer at that time, I could have gotten a better shot of him.
The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet Cinco de Mayo show
I can’t believe we’re friends. How lucky am I. Wishing my friend Mike, a mentor to me and so many people, a speedy recovery. We love you Mike, and Philly is praying for you.
Check out this interview Mike Jerrick did with Gotham back in the day.