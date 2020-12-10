Princess Brunch in Northern Liberties in December

December 10, 2020 by HughE Dillon

A Dash of Magic Events, Glu Hospitality and Germantown Garden Grille all got together for some princess pivots to survive the pandemic together – this was several small businesses in Northern Liberties – all who work with Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and Aversa PR – who teamed up!



Want to check this unique event out? Your family can get a private heated igloo to enjoy time with your favorite princess at dates coming up soon!





Be our guest, be our guest. Families are invited to be the belle of the ball at the first-ever Christmas Belle Brunch: The Beauty Princess at the Igloos. This magical socially-distanced dining experience is an unforgettable meal for kids of all ages who love Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The royal date is set for Saturday, December 19th, at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:00pm. AND just added – Sunday, December 20th at 11:00am and 1:00pm.







Also, due to popular demand, the Snow Queen Brunch at the Igloos has now added on a third weekend – with seatings at 11:00am and 1:00pm for Saturday, December 12th as well.

On December 26, 2020, look for the Ice Princess for Anna fans from Frozen – now on sale! Don’t miss the Snow Queen’s sister as she takes a twirl around the Igloos!

AND end the year and don’t turn into a pumpkin with New Year’s Eve Countdown with Cinderella at the Igloos on December 31, 2020 at 11:00am, 1:00pm and 3:00pm. Families are invited to a socially distanced dining experience to help kids say goodbye to 2020 before everyone turns into a pumpkin at Midnight (which, in fact, would be so 2020).

While this partnership and family-friendly dining series sounds like magical princess fun – it is also a major pivot for the two Northern Liberties based businesses – A Dash of Magic Events and Glu Hospitality.

Each socially-distanced positive and magical dining experience will include 90 minutes at a private, exclusive and heated igloo just for you and your immediate family members. Get ready to enjoy a safe and socially-distanced photo opportunity, songs from the princesses story and a grand entrance. Leave room for brunch and lunch, plus hot beverages for kids and adults. Food and drink is pay-as-you-go.Tickets are $15.00 per person for Igloo seating and $10.00 per person for outdoor seating without the Igloo. A portion of each ticket will go to charity, and provide a free princess appearance for children in need through the Salvation Army.









Capacity for this event will be at less 10% of the entire capacity for the venue, to ensure safety and health protocols. All children and adults above the age of two must wear a mask to and from their dining table. The Princess already has her special princess themed matching mask. She can’t wait to see your costumes and masks too! Costumes for the little ones are encouraged but not required.

Tickets are on sale now for all of the above events at:

www.germantowngarden.com – events page!

PRINCESS PIVOT!

For A Dash of Magic Events owner Aisha Maria Loeks this represents a major year of princess pivots. For Loeks, 2020 was set to be a banner year for the record books. Her Adorned by Aisha business was set to sparkle at Philadelphia’s major festivals like Philadelphia Flower Show and Christmas Village. Her second business, A Dash of Magic Events, was her back-up sideline business that brought joy to kids at birthday parties and special events across the region. Then, the pandemic hit, and shut-down orders came and cancelled major events and parties, as well as in-person jewelry retail opportunities. Loeks quickly waved her magic wand and shifted gears to survive the new normal. From the sparkle of her main occupation as a jewelry maker, to a major pivot to launch virtual princess meet and greets to socially-distanced princess sidewalk serenades, Loeks is making all that glitters into gold for the final weeks of the year.

For one of Philadelphia’s biggest Disney and princess fans, this major pivot might sound like a fairy tale out of a cartoon movie. But it’s a story that saw a turbulent few months and a tremendous loss of income where her livelihood was in jeopardy, and health and safety is now a constant concern. She also faces the same challenges other businesses face, as she has to constantly adapt her work to the current government guidelines and shut-down orders. But for this local survivor, it’s not a question of survival but more a question of when will all this be over, and when will the fairy-tale ending come. For her full story, and booking your own private princess sidewalk serenade, story time or family-time, visit www.adashofmagicevents.com.



GLU HOSPITALITY PIVOT!

For Glu Hospitality, what a year – pivoting from Vesper Dayclub and Pool, the open-air steakhouse Germantown Garden Grill, to launching the heated, poolside Igloos at Germantown Garden Grill – and now the Princess and Snow Queen Brunch Series. This has helped them stay open well past their usual date in September when the pool club would close.

If you haven’t been check out their menu for the Igloos and weekend brunch, plus its a great spot for steaks – and on Sundays for Sports! Menu is at https://gggrill.com/

Congrats Tim Lu and Derek Gibbons on making big things happen in 2020 for their company – they helped open Anejo and SET NoLibs this summer and fall, launched Hunnies Crispy Chicken and Tiny’s Burger Joint on Grubhub, and they have not one but two more restaurants coming your way in 2021 – and Philly Chit Chat will be there for both of them!

