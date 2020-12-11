Celebrate holidays on the Main Line with a month of festive offerings & Free Parking

December 11, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Celebrate holidays on the Main Line with a month of festive offerings that started with the Holiday Tree Lighting on Black Friday and goes through December 23rd. Ardmore Initiative, Ardmore Business Association and sponsor PECO hosted a tree lighting virtually and Santa’s arrival with special guest Cinderella by A Dash of Magic. Here’s some photos from the festive event that was both virtual and covered by the press in person.

All month long you can still celebrate if you missed the tree lighting! The Holiday Rally for Ardmore Restaurants and Retail runs through December 23rd. Head out and support dozens of small local businesses for everyone on Santa’s wish list and find gifts, decor, fashion, ornaments, food, drink and so much more. Every shopper that spends $25 at participating businesses can enjoy a free entry to win prizes valued up to $1,000 in total – including a $100 gift card winner every week in December.





On Sunday, December 13th,from 9:30am to 12:00pm, bundle up and head to Cricket Ave for Christmas on Cricket. Join Lulu’s Casita and pucciManuli for a jolly good time as they welcome Santa, The Grinch and Elf on the Shelf! The morning will be filled with holiday tunes with Roots with Ruark, ornament making, hot chocolate & cookies and a special story time! Space is limited due to capacity restrictions.

Finally, enjoy FREE parking at all downtown Ardmore meters and lots on Saturday, November 28th, December 5, December 12, and December 19th courtesy of the Ardmore Initiative, Ardmore Business Association, and Lower Merion Township. For event details, info about the Rally, or for a directory of businesses, visit www.destinationardmore.com.

