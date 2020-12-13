Dr. Deborah Birx at Love, Pinefish Pivots, David Copperfield Honored, and The Loft Disappears

December 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hope you had a chance to get out this weekend, we had such incredible weather. Earlier this month the Philadelphia Zoo lit the trees near their entrance beautiful Thank You Frontline Health Workers Blue!!

Then this past week the Philadelphia Zoo welcomed Bea – a 15 month old female giraffe that arrived weeks ago from the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee. Since her arrival, Bea has been getting adjusted to her new keepers and met her new herd mates 18-year-old, Stella and 11-year-old Abigail.

You may wonder what happened to baby Beau: Beau, the young male giraffe born at Philadelphia Zoo in June 2018 moved to the Cape May Zoo in fall of 2019. Working with the Giraffe Species Survival Program, understanding each Zoo’s particular needs, Philadelphia Zoo worked with Cape May Zoo to coordinate the breeding and eventual move of the young giraffe. Today, Beau is doing great and living with a larger herd in Cape May Zoo in New Jersey. Last year, our male giraffe Gus (Beau’s dad) was selected by the Giraffe Species Survival Plan for breeding at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, an off-exhibit conservation center managed by the Audubon Nature Institute. On November 5th, Gus embarked on his journey to Louisiana, and while Philadelphia Zoo was sad to see him leave, the Zoo was very excited that he moved to a 42-acre giraffe area to live among a herd of eight females. This significant move will help ensure that his genetics add to the population of reticulated giraffes for years to come.

Thursday night I got a tip that everyone’s 2nd favorite COVID19 favorite doctor was spotted at The Love dining curbside about 9PM. My friends asked me why is she here, at the time I didn’t know but the next day she was interviewed by 6ABC’s Ali Gorman, in Camden where the good doctor was consulting with someone. Check out Ali’s interview here.

Pinefish pivots for the winter serving delicious comfort food by Chef Ritchie Vargas , who prepared delicious meals at The Palm for over 20 years. NOW We can all enjoy The Palm’s chicken parm again.

On Saturday night, National Museum of American Jewish History NMAJH inducted magicians David Copperfield and Harry Houdini into its Only in America Gallery/Hall of Fame. The free virtual gala was emceed evening was hosted by actor Brad Garrett. An honor bestowed to just 21 prior inductees, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Steven Spielberg, Barbara Streisand, Emma Lazarus, and Irving Berlin, the award recognizes the achievements and contributions of American Jews who share and exemplify the ideals of the stories explored in the Museum. Check out the virtual gala on their FB page here.

After bouncing back and opening after the spring pandemic, and then civil unrest, the Loft location at 1729 Walnut Street has now closed. Don’t blame it on those incidences though, as their parent company Ascena Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced plans to close approximately 1,100 stores. Although not on the initial list as nearby Ann Taylor was, it is now closed, along with at least nine LOFT stores, 21 LOFT Outlet stores around the USA. The Loft still has stores in our area, University City, KOP , Cherry Hill and Deptford. See you on social media. Today I’m doing a really cool thing,.

